Craig Melvin announces brand new career role away from Today

Craig Melvin just announced major career news. The Today anchor, who hosts hosts the main show with Savannah Guthrie and the Third Hour alongside Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer, is launching his own podcast in a very unique location.

Glass Half Full will launch on February 3, 2026. On it, Craig will interview celebrity guests in his basement bar. "I've always been fascinated by what shapes people," Craig said in the podcast trailer, which dropped January 27. "The setbacks, the breakthroughs, the moments that really change everything."

In the trailer, Craig chats with future guests Shaquille O'Neal, Shonda Rhimes, Carmelo Anthony, Jim Gaffigan, and more. He'll start his conversations with the A-listers with a simple question: "Would you consider yourself a glass half full or glass half empty kind of person?"

© Instagram Craig is no stranger to the celebrity interview

Craig explained: "These really interesting people. They'll say something, and if we were on the show, I couldn't follow up, because we've got to hit the commercial break."

He continued: "Here in my basement we can talk about that for five, 10 minutes. You say something funny or weird, we can really go there."

Where does Craig Melvin live?

Craig will interview his guests from where he's most comfortable, his basement bar. The anchor lives in Westport, Connecticut with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children, Delano and Sybil.

© Getty Images Craig and Lindsay have been together for 17 years

He and Lindsay bought a $2.4 million home in 2015 before moving to a bigger $5 million property in the same area six years later. According to Realtor.com, their six-bedroom Colonial is now worth an estimated $6.2 million.

"We knew nothing about Connecticut," Craig told The New York Times in February 2025. "I had never been to Connecticut. We looked at a map, and there were some towns right in the middle of where we need to live: Fairfield, Stamford, Norwalk, Westport."

The Westport home is described in its original listing as "the ultimate in luxurious living," and an "exquisitely detailed showhouse." It boasts three half bathrooms, a full Crossfit gym, and a home theater, as well as the infamous bar, in the basement.

In the bar, Craig even added an old-school restaurant booth. He explained: "This is our favorite space. When I'm not traveling and Lindsay's not traveling this is where we all have dinner on Sunday. A booth forces you to be close."

© NBC Craig and his wife are raising their children Catholic

Craig's career at Today

The journalist has been part of the Today family since 2018, first as a weekend anchor. In January 2025, he officially became the co-host of the first two hours of the Today Show alongside Savannah Guthrie after Hoda Kotb stepped away.

Craig isn't the only Today anchor with a podcast. Jenna Bush Hager launched her podcast, Open Book with Jenna, in September 2023. And Craig's Third Hour co-host Al Roker dropped a six-episode podcast, Cooking Up a Storm, in November 2021.

© Art Streiber/NBCUniversal via Ge He and Savannah have a wonderful working relationship

For Craig, he's excited to discuss the lighter things on his podcast. "At the end we decided to land on how I view the world, how I view my life," he explained. "There are a lot of terrible things that we have to talk about every day. But one of the things that I've discovered over the last decade or so is that there's a lot of good out there."