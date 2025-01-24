Nicola Peltz Beckham's low-slung jeans are 2025's most controversial trend

If Nicola Peltz Beckham says low-rise jeans are back, then saddle up for a Y2K renaissance. Why? Because the actress knows her stuff when it comes to style.

The 29-year-old was pictured on Thursday sporting the controversial denim slacks while out in Los Angeles.

She spent a day supporting her brand Yogi’s House, a dog rescue that works to save dogs from the euthanasia lists of overcrowded California shelters.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The heiress leaned into quintessential Y2K style

For the wholesome outing, the American heiress sported a black baby tee and a matching baseball cap, both displaying the company's logo. She paired the merchandise with her beloved early Aughts jeans, which remain one of fashion’s most divisive pieces to date.

Low-rise jeans, a fashion staple of the late 1990s and early 2000s, became synonymous with the Y2K aesthetic, championed by icons like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Known for their hip-hugging, daring fit, they sparked both admiration and controversy for their bold design.

© Imaxtree Stella McCartney SS25

Initially a symbol of rebellion and edgy style, low-rise jeans were criticised for being impractical and exclusive, often favouring specific body types. Their decline in the 2010s made way for high-rise and mid-rise styles, yet low-rise jeans have experienced a nostalgic resurgence in recent years, reclaiming their place as an opinion-splitting fashion statement.

Brands such as Masha Popova put a kooky, Gen Z spin on the ab-baring silhouette, adding star motifs and distressing to the jeans. SS25 saw houses including Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, Acne Studios and Versace incorporate hip-skimming designs into their runway collections.

The Y2K movement has been trending for what feels like an age now, and yet, somehow the fashion world remains utterly captivated by the 2000s-inspired aesthetic. For those who missed it the first time around, Y2K is all about early-aughts style and all the accompanying vibes. Think Anastacia and Destiny's Child leading the way in denim corsets, tinted shades, ultra-low-waisted jeans, and pretty much anything diamanté. Not for the fainthearted – that's for sure.