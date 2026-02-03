Carrie Johnson is all legs as she poses in swimsuit during family holiday with husband Boris and four kids

Carrie Johnson said goodbye to the January blues and headed off to the Cayman Islands for some winter sun.

Joined by her former Prime Minister husband, Boris Johnson and their four children, Wilfred, five, Romy, four, Frank, two, and eight-month-old Poppy, Carrie looked exceptionally at peace, in a string of picturesque photos from their time away.

"January highlights [sparkle emoji]. We were only in the Cayman Islands for 4 days, but that’s almost my entire January camera roll. Not pictured: 3 weeks of flu/bronchitis,' she wrote in the caption.

Carrie looked gorgeous in her turquoise swimsuit alongside her baby daughter Poppy

One of the photos showed the mother-of-four rocking a turquoise swimsuit adorned with white horizontal stripes. The fabulous piece perfectly flattered Carrie, showing off her long sun-kissed legs.

In the background was her adorable daughter, Poppy, who looked adorable a little red dress, safe in the shade in her crate.

Another adorable snap showed Carrie cradling her little girl against a gorgeous sunset sky.

For the moment, Carrie looked lovely in a red maxi dress, her long blonde locks swept up into a low bun.

Meanwhile, little Poppy wore a gorgeous long-sleeve dress complete with a Peter Pan-style collar.

As well as the gorgeous sky was the picture-perfect blue sea and white sand backdrop that gave us serious holiday envy!

Eight months of Poppy

In December, Carrie reflected on Poppy's first months in a heartfelt post, sharing two beautiful black and white photographs of her little girl, who arrived in May, following a difficult pregnancy.

"This time last year I had flu and pneumonia and was days away from being admitted to hospital. Almost 19 weeks pregnant, I was terrified of going into early labour, needing oxygen to breathe properly," she wrote.0

"2025 started off very scarily but soon turned into one of the very best. And that was largely down to my darling, Poppy - born healthy at 39 weeks."

The mother-of-four went on to explain that as Poppy grows, she will no longer show her face in photos in a bid to protect her privacy.

"As she starts to become more of a little person, I will probably stop showing pics of her face on here, in the same way I don’t my older three.

Carrie explained: "As much as I would like to, I just get nervous about strangers being able to identify them in the street and that doesn’t sit right with me. I often get asked why so I hope that makes sense. Anyway, thank you to everyone who made 2025 such a good one - but especially to my Pop."