Carrie Johnson jets off on lavish South of France holiday

Carrie Johnson is certainly making the most of the summer. Just one week after arriving back from her Munich getaway, she has jetted off on another glamorous trip.

This time, the 36-year-old has headed to the South of France. Carrie gave fans a glimpse of their gorgeous digs while sunning it up in Côte d'Azur. See the full tour below.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares details of luxe South of France accomodation

Since touching down in the sun-soaked destination, Carrie has already picked out a gorgeous present for her three-year-old daughter Romy, which she shared a photo of. The gift is a tiny teddy bear adorned with her name.

Carrie slipped on a stunning white gown that fans may recognize from her recent jaunt to Germany. The By Soren number is a beautiful linen gown with a cross back and elegant floral embroidery.

© Instagram Carrie looked gorgeous as she looked out onto her baloncy

The stunning snap showed Carrie standing on her beautiful balcony, looking out onto the impeccable French Riviera skyline.

While it hasn't been confirmed whether the latest trip is a family affair or another getaway with the girls, one thing is for sure: Carrie will certainly have a glorious time soaking in the sunshine.

© Instagram Carrie found an adorable gift for her daughter Romy

Carrie's latest travels with her family were just weeks ago when they headed to Mumbai to attend Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding celebrations.

The Johnsons were out in full force, clad in traditional clothing. Romy looked adorable as she posed alongside Kim and Khloe Kardashian in her beautiful pink lehenga.

© Instagram The three-year-old was pictured alongside Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Carrie was also dressed to the nines for the glamorous occasion, donning two dazzling ensembles.

The first was a gorgeous baby blue two-piece covered in hundreds of beads, featuring a cascading cape. Carrie wore her honey-blonde locks down, flowing past her shoulders, and took two front pieces and clipped them back in elegant twists.

© Instagram The Johnson's posed for a full family photo, showing off their wonderful wedding outfits

Carrie's second look was a glorious gold number with a dramatic sash instead of a cape. This time, she swept her locks back into a chic ponytail.

Meanwhile, the former media rep's four-year-old son, Wilfred, looked adorable in a letterbox red outfit complete with a beige Nehru jacket covered in drawings. One-year-old Frankie's bright red hair was on full display as he was held by his dad and looked so sweet in a navy blue ensemble.