Carrie Johnson shares intimate photos of Boris' blue-eyed baby daughter ahead of making big change

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has shared some unseen photos of the couple's baby daughter Poppy as she debates shielding her face on social media in future. The former Prime Minister's partner posted some gorgeous family photographs on her Instagram account as she reflected on a difficult 2025 and her plans to make a change in 2026.

The 37-year-old, who raises children Wilfred, Romy, Frank and baby Poppy with the ex Leader of the Conservative Party, shared two beautiful black and white photographs of the couple holding their newborn, who arrived in May following a difficult pregnancy.

Yet more photographs revealed the seven-month-old tot's curious expression and bright blue eyes, which were not unlike her famous father's.

In the accompanying caption. Carrie reflected: "This time last year I had flu and pneumonia and was days away from being admitted to hospital. Almost 19 weeks pregnant, I was terrified of going into early labour, needing oxygen to breathe properly.

"2025 started off very scarily but soon turned into one of the very best. And that was largely down to my darling, Poppy - born healthy at 39 weeks."

Carrie explained that this would be one of the last times her followers would see photographs of their child's face due to her desire to protect her kids' privacy as they get older.

"As she starts to become more of a little person I will probably stop showing pics of her face on here, in the same way I don’t my older three," the former Head of Communications to the Conservative Party said.

"As much as I would like to, I just get nervous about strangers being able to identify them in the street and that doesn’t sit right with me. I often get asked why so I hope that makes sense. Anyway, thank you to everyone who made 2025 such a good one - but especially to my Pop."

Boris and Carrie's family life

Boris and Carrie, the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds, met at work and were first linked in 2018 when they spent Valentine's Day together.

The pair tied the knot on May 29, 2021 in an intimate pandemic wedding, one year after their first child, a son named Wilfred, was born. The couple went on to welcome children Romy in December 2021 and Frank in July 2023, before baby Poppy came into the world earlier this year.

They raise their young family at their £3.8 million Oxfordshire home

Boris separated from his previous wife, human rights lawyer Marina Wheeler, in 2018 after 25 years of marriage. The former couple had four children: Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo. The politician is also dad to a daughter, Stephanie, born in 2009, whom he shares with journalist Helen MacIntyre.

Carrie and Boris raise their young family at their £3.8 million Oxfordshire home, Brightwell Manor, a moated country house in the village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire.