Khloe Kardashian shares rare insight into Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's ultra-private relationship

This awards season has given fans of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner more insight into their relationship than ever before. Though Kylie has been by the Marty Supreme star's side for several years of ceremonies, 2026 is the first time the actor has paid tribute to the makeup mogul publicly.

In his acceptance speeches at both the Golden Globes and The Critics' Choice Awards, Timothee referred to Kylie as his "partner" saying he loves her and thanking her for the support she gives him. Revisit the moment below...

WATCH: Timothée Chalamet shouts out Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice acceptance speech

Other than this, the A-list duo has kept their relationship private, with Kylie only alluding to their time together by sharing she's the happiest she's ever been when she appeared on Khloe Kardashian's podcast last year.

While Kylie and Timothee may not be open about their relationship, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian let slip a rare insight on her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, while chatting with Kim Kardashian.

© Getty Kylie and Timothee at the Golden Globes

A rare insight

Talking about her tendency to prefer to stay at home, Khloe revealed that the night before recording the episode, Kim had hosted a dinner in Malibu for the family, which Khloe felt proud of herself for attending.

© @ash_kholm Khloe inadvertently revealed an insight into her sister's relationship

"It was so nice, just 12 people. We had so much fun, I stayed for six hours, normally I am the first one to dip," the host began, with Kim chipping in: "I was so proud of Kylie, normally she's the first to leave, but she stayed untill 1:30 in the morning. She was the first one there and the last to leave; that was insane."

Khloe then revealed that Timothee was there too, giving an insight into the nickname the family has for the Wonka actor. "Her and Timmy, they had the best time!" Perhaps extrovert Timothee is helping Kylie, who says she is naturally introverted, to come out of her shell?

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes

In the fold

Timothee's attendance at an intimate family gathering isn't entirely a shock, as the actor was also included in the Kardashian family's iconic Christmas gingerbread house, with his name iced onto the roof of the house alongside all the kids and grandkids in the family.

Timmy's name appeared on the famous Kardashian gingerbread house in 2025

Kris Jenner and Timothee's beloved mother, Nicole Flender, appear to be close, too. When Timothee won his Critics' Choice Award, Nicole shared a video to her Instagram of him accepting his award, captioned: "My son just won the Critics' Choice Award for best actor!!". Kris shared her elation, commenting on the post, "So exciting!!!!!!!"

With Timothee hotly tipped to win the Best Actor award at The Oscars, widely believed to be the most prestigious of the ceremonies, we can only hope that Kylie will be by his side – and receive another public shout-out from her man.