Tim McGraw makes major tour announcement with 'really special guests' - all the details

Tim McGraw is going back on tour! The "I Like It I Love It" singer took to social media to share the news that he would be touring across the summer with 33 dates, including three stadium venues that also feature The Chicks and Lady A.

"The band and I are so excited to get back out on the road this summer," Tim shared with fans in a statement. "And we’ve got three really special stadium shows — with some really special guests. I can’t believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A! I dare you to find more hits in one show!"

© Getty Images for ABA Tim McGraw performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"This will be a great night of incredible songs and musicianship. 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne will join us for select dates and we can’t wait to see everyone," it continued.

The Chicks and Lady A will join Tim on July 11 in Hershey, PA., July 30 in Boston, MA., and Aug. 23 in Minneapolis, MN.

© Getty Images Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire from The Chicks

"More chances to come together and sing in 2026! Announcing we’ll be joining @thetimmcgraw for three shows on his tour this summer!" shared The Chicks on social media, and Lady A added: "We’ve been friends and fans of @thetimmcgraw for the longest time. What a dream come true to join him on the road again along with @thechicks for these select dates this summer on the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour!"

"This is going to be fun!" Lady A also commented on Tim's post, along with his daughter Audrey, Winchester 49, and actor Garrett Hedlund, who wrote: "There It IS!!!!!!!"

© Getty Images Audrey with her father Tim

However many fans questioned why their state or city was missing.

"West coast and or Canada please!!!!!" commented one fan, as another wrote: "Hoping California gets added in later!"

"Please add Nashville on a weekend!!" read another comment as one follower shared: "Wish you were coming to Vegas."

Tickets will go on sale through artist presale on February 4 at 10 a.m followed by a Citi Bank presale from February 5 at 10am. General on-sale launches on February 6 at 10 am local time.

© Instagram Tim with his wife Faith

The news comes after a tough January for Tim and his family, who took to Instagram to assure fans that he and his family are safe following the devastating winter storm that hit Nashville and large swathes of the country.

"Woke up to the damage across Nashville this morning and my heart sank," Tim penned in the caption. "So grateful our family is safe, but I know a lot of folks are hurting – homes damaged, power out, trees down. If you need help, ask. If you can help, go. That’s how Nashville works. We take care of our own."

Tim and his wife, Faith Hill, who have been married since 1996, reside in a $15.7 million home in Nashville. They raised their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey, in the home, but Tim and Faith, who is also a singer, are now empty nesters as their girls have all flown from the nest.

The state of Tennessee has confirmed eight weather-related fatalities since the storm began in mid-January, leaving large regions across America under feet of snow. At one point, the storm encompassed nearly 2,000 miles (3,200 km) of length from the Mexico–United States border into Canada, with 24 U.S. state governors issuing emergency declarations in response.

As of January 31, 147 deaths had been confirmed due to the storm.