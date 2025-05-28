Tim McGraw leaves fans swooning over latest head-turning photo — see why

With over three decades in the spotlight, it is safe to say there have been many iterations of Tim McGraw.

The "It's Your Love" singer began his career by performing in Nashville clubs in the late 1980s, and signed with Curb Records in 1990, before releasing his debut album, Tim McGraw, three years later.

Now, over 30 years later, he has taken fans on a trip down memory lane with his latest social media post.

On Wednesday, May 28, Tim took to Instagram and shared a photo from when he was first entering the world of country music.

In it, he appears fresh-faced with shaved cheeks and a goatee beard, wearing a white cowboy hat, plus a white-tshirt paired with a multicolor knit vest and a cross necklace.

"Man, way, way back," he wrote in his caption, and mused: "Just a kid dreamin…" and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about it, reflecting on how far he has come.

© Getty Tim and his wife Faith in 1997

"This is the look that won me over!!! Proud Timmy fan!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a classic! I still have the CD," and: "I absolutely love this," as well as: "Those eyes. So handsome," plus another one similarly commented: "So young and handsome," with a heart-eyes emoji.

The 1883 actor has been married to fellow country music star Faith Hill since 1996, and the couple shares three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, all of whom have left their parents' home base of Tennessee.

© Getty Images The couple has been married for almost 30 years

Though Tim is still releasing music and performing today, Faith has in recent years become more private, and recently appears to have deleted her social media for the time being.

© Kevin Mazur With their three daughters in 2015

Their daughters have all moved out of the house and are pursuing varying careers. The eldest, Gracie, lives in New York City, and is a budding Broadway star, having most recently starred in a play featuring Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

© Getty Images They are based in Tennessee

Gracie's younger sisters are similarly based outside of Tennessee. Maggie, after earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford University, went on to work as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn, and was in the process of applying to law school.

The youngest, Audrey, is an aspiring singer like her sister, and as of last year, she had reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles. As of April of 2024, she has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, who is 20 years her senior.