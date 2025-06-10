Did Faith Hill retire? The biggest sign the country music superstar has stepped away from her career

Faith Hill's fans have been clamoring for her return to the world of music, and the spotlight in general, for years now.

The country music sensation, 57, has seemingly taken a backseat from the spotlight in recent years, although her latest public appearance seems to have sparked interest in her career once again.

But has Faith officially retired from music and entertainment? Here's what we know…

© Getty Images Faith has seemingly taken a step back from the entertainment industry

The biggest sign

Fans of the "Breathe" singer have been trying to piece together whether there are any signs of the musician's return with new music on the horizon.

However, one of the biggest signs that the singer has officially called it quits on the music business (at least for now) comes when you look at her official website.

While previously sharing a directory to her work's streaming links, plus upcoming concert and touring appearances, her website now simply leads to a blank webpage, with all data seemingly scrubbed.

© Getty Images Her last solo album of original material was released in 2005

No new music

Faith has not released any new material since 2017, almost a decade ago. Her final work was a duet album with her husband Tim McGraw, The Rest of Our Life, which hit no. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was a commercial success.

That album also presented room for the singer to embark on her most recent headlining tour, Soul2Soul: The World Tour, with Tim between 2017 and 2018.

© Getty Images Faith made her first public appearance in months at the 2025 CMA Fest on June 6

However, excluding holiday music, Faith's last full-length solo album was released a whopping two decades ago, 2005's Fireflies, which was a number one smash and won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration.

TV and other appearances

Faith has kept up public appearances in recent years, although they've been limited. Her latest showing was just last week, at 2025's CMA Fest in Nashville, where she was joined by her daughter Audrey McGraw.

However, that event was her first in months, ever since she and Tim went to New York to see their daughter Gracie McGraw perform in her off-Broadway debut, Babe. And that opening night appearance happened to be her first in over a year, since 2023's ACM Awards.

© Getty Images The couple's three daughters are turning into musicians and performers as well

Faith's latest creative efforts extend away from music, though, and to the screen. In 2021, she made her foray into the world of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe, co-starring in prequel series 1883 with Tim. The miniseries ran for 10 episodes and received positive reviews.

Faith Hill: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images for ACM 1. Adopted Faith Hill was adopted as an infant by her adoptive parents, Ted and Edna Perry. She later went on a journey to find her biological parents, and she did meet her biological mother, who gave her up for adoption as she wasn't married. 2. Before her big break Before she became a famous country singer, Faith worked as a receptionist at a music publishing company. 3. Married twice Before meeting her true love, Tim McGraw, Faith was married to publishing executive Daniel Hill from 1988 to 1994. 4. Love affair Faith was engaged to her former producer, Scott Hendricks, when she met her future husband, Tim McGraw. However, Tim and Faith both called it off with their respective partners before they began dating in 1996. 5. Combined net worth Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a reported combined net worth of $200 million.

Family life

The "This Kiss" hitmaker currently is based in Nashville with Tim, and are often visited by their three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23. They'll often fly down to NYC as well, where the three have all been based at one point or another.

Last year, the singer also seemingly deleted her social media account. However, through interviews and glimpses on social media of their own, Tim and their three daughters have continually kept Faith's legacy alive, whether with rare photos or gushing words in interviews.