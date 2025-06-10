Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Did Faith Hill retire? The biggest sign the country music superstar has stepped away from her career
Subscribe
Did Faith Hill retire? The biggest sign the country music superstar has stepped away from her career
Actor Faith Hill speaks onstage during Paramount+'s '1883' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Did Faith Hill retire? The biggest sign the country music superstar has stepped away from her career

The "Breathe" singer is married to Tim McGraw and shares three daughters with him

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Faith Hill's fans have been clamoring for her return to the world of music, and the spotlight in general, for years now.

The country music sensation, 57, has seemingly taken a backseat from the spotlight in recent years, although her latest public appearance seems to have sparked interest in her career once again.

But has Faith officially retired from music and entertainment? Here's what we know…

Tim sporting a jet black beard with Faith Hill© Getty Images
Faith has seemingly taken a step back from the entertainment industry

The biggest sign

Fans of the "Breathe" singer have been trying to piece together whether there are any signs of the musician's return with new music on the horizon.

However, one of the biggest signs that the singer has officially called it quits on the music business (at least for now) comes when you look at her official website.

While previously sharing a directory to her work's streaming links, plus upcoming concert and touring appearances, her website now simply leads to a blank webpage, with all data seemingly scrubbed.

Faith Hill during 40th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Show at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States© Getty Images
Her last solo album of original material was released in 2005

No new music

Faith has not released any new material since 2017, almost a decade ago. Her final work was a duet album with her husband Tim McGraw, The Rest of Our Life, which hit no. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was a commercial success.

That album also presented room for the singer to embark on her most recent headlining tour, Soul2Soul: The World Tour, with Tim between 2017 and 2018.

Rita Wilson, Audrey McGraw and Faith Hill attend day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
Faith made her first public appearance in months at the 2025 CMA Fest on June 6

However, excluding holiday music, Faith's last full-length solo album was released a whopping two decades ago, 2005's Fireflies, which was a number one smash and won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration.

TV and other appearances

Faith has kept up public appearances in recent years, although they've been limited. Her latest showing was just last week, at 2025's CMA Fest in Nashville, where she was joined by her daughter Audrey McGraw.

However, that event was her first in months, ever since she and Tim went to New York to see their daughter Gracie McGraw perform in her off-Broadway debut, Babe. And that opening night appearance happened to be her first in over a year, since 2023's ACM Awards.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white and retouched) (L-R) Faith Hill, Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw pose backstage at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)© Getty Images
The couple's three daughters are turning into musicians and performers as well

Faith's latest creative efforts extend away from music, though, and to the screen. In 2021, she made her foray into the world of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe, co-starring in prequel series 1883 with Tim. The miniseries ran for 10 episodes and received positive reviews.

Faith Hill: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© Getty Images for ACM

1. Adopted

Faith Hill was adopted as an infant by her adoptive parents, Ted and Edna Perry. She later went on a journey to find her biological parents, and she did meet her biological mother, who gave her up for adoption as she wasn't married. 

2. Before her big break

Before she became a famous country singer, Faith worked as a receptionist at a music publishing company.

3. Married twice

Before meeting her true love, Tim McGraw, Faith was married to publishing executive Daniel Hill from 1988 to 1994. 

4. Love affair

Faith was engaged to her former producer, Scott Hendricks, when she met her future husband, Tim McGraw. However, Tim and Faith both called it off with their respective partners before they began dating in 1996. 

5. Combined net worth

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a reported combined net worth of $200 million. 

Family life

The "This Kiss" hitmaker currently is based in Nashville with Tim, and are often visited by their three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23. They'll often fly down to NYC as well, where the three have all been based at one point or another.

Last year, the singer also seemingly deleted her social media account. However, through interviews and glimpses on social media of their own, Tim and their three daughters have continually kept Faith's legacy alive, whether with rare photos or gushing words in interviews.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Faith Hill’s down-to-earth personality shines through in throwback video from early days of fame

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More