Jamie Lee Curtis' 5 siblings from her movie star parents — the famous family in photos, plus their tragic loss

Jamie Lee Curtis is just one part of one of the most famous Hollywood families, the daughter of legendary old Hollywood actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. But she's not alone!

The Oscar winner, 65, and her movie star parents aren't the only famous members of the family, however, as she happens to be one of five siblings, many of whom have pursued the same career she has.

Despite her difficult relationship with her father in her childhood, after her parents got divorced, she has since maintained stronger ties with her siblings.

Take a look at Jamie's famous family, including her older sister and her four half-siblings, and the tragic loss to their unit…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Kelly Curtis Kelly Curtis, now 68, is Jamie's older sister, and the oldest of Tony's children. Kelly and Jamie are the Some Like It Hot star's only kids with Janet during their 11 year marriage from 1951-1962. Kelly also ventured into film, making her first onscreen appearance at the age of two in The Vikings, starring her parents. SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter Ruby's wedding is a kaleidoscope of color in intimate photo After graduating with a degree in business, she briefly also worked as a stockbroker. She also most notably appeared in 1987's Magic Sticks and 1991's The Devil's Daughter. She has also worked with her younger sister Jamie as a production assistant on Freaky Friday (2003) and Christmas with the Kranks (2004). She has been married to Scott Morfee since 1989.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Alexandra Curtis Alexandra Curtis, now 60, is the older of Tony's two daughters with his second wife, actress and businesswoman Christine Kauffman. She briefly ventured into acting as well, boasting a few credits from the '80s, including a film in 1982 titled The Gold of Love with her mom and younger sister. She left acting behind soon after and is now living a quiet life away from the spotlight, only making a handful of appearances with her siblings in honor of their father.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Allegra Curtis Allegra Curtis is the younger sister of Alexandra, Tony's second daughter with Christine Kaufmann. The now 58-year-old also tried her hand in acting, appearing in a few movies and TV shows between the '80s and the '00s, including L.A. Heat. SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis supports super-famous godson at premiere: guess who! She has since stayed out of the spotlight and announced in 2017 after her mother's death she would take over her cosmetics line. She has a son, 21-year-old Raphael, who appeared on the show Claim to Fame.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Benjamin Curtis Benjamin Curtis, now 51, is the younger of Tony's two sons with third wife Leslie Allen (m. 1968-1982). Unlike his older sisters, he didn't enter the film industry. He had a rollercoaster childhood with his father, who was not as present after his parents got divorced. In the early 2010s, Benjamin moved to Maine, where he now works as a bar manager and design consultant specializing in custom bars. He also has a partner and three sons, and told The Courier-Gazette last year: "I had very good years with my father, that none of my sisters had. He wasn't a good father, that was obvious, especially to his daughters. They wanted a real father."