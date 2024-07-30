Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jamie Lee Curtis' 5 siblings from her movie star parents — the famous family in photos, plus their tragic loss
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis' 5 siblings from her movie star parents — the famous family in photos, plus their tragic loss

The Borderlands and Everything Everywhere All At Once actress has one older sister and four half-siblings

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jamie Lee Curtis is just one part of one of the most famous Hollywood families, the daughter of legendary old Hollywood actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. But she's not alone!

The Oscar winner, 65, and her movie star parents aren't the only famous members of the family, however, as she happens to be one of five siblings, many of whom have pursued the same career she has.

Despite her difficult relationship with her father in her childhood, after her parents got divorced, she has since maintained stronger ties with her siblings.

Recommended videoYou may also likeJamie Lee Curtis' Rise to Fame

Take a look at Jamie's famous family, including her older sister and her four half-siblings, and the tragic loss to their unit…

STAR REELS

1/5

Honoree Jamie Lee Curtis (L) and sister Kelly Lee Curtis attend the 5th annual Women of Distinction luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on May 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Kelly Curtis

Kelly Curtis, now 68, is Jamie's older sister, and the oldest of Tony's children. Kelly and Jamie are the Some Like It Hot star's only kids with Janet during their 11 year marriage from 1951-1962. Kelly also ventured into film, making her first onscreen appearance at the age of two in The Vikings, starring her parents.

SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter Ruby's wedding is a kaleidoscope of color in intimate photo

After graduating with a degree in business, she briefly also worked as a stockbroker. She also most notably appeared in 1987's Magic Sticks and 1991's The Devil's Daughter. She has also worked with her younger sister Jamie as a production assistant on Freaky Friday (2003) and Christmas with the Kranks (2004). She has been married to Scott Morfee since 1989.

2/5

Alexandra Curtis, amerikanisch-deutsche Schauspielerin, Tochter von Hollywood Star Tony Curtis und Schauspielerin Christine Kaufmann, Portrait, Deutschland, 1983.© Getty Images

Alexandra Curtis

Alexandra Curtis, now 60, is the older of Tony's two daughters with his second wife, actress and businesswoman Christine Kauffman. She briefly ventured into acting as well, boasting a few credits from the '80s, including a film in 1982 titled The Gold of Love with her mom and younger sister.

She left acting behind soon after and is now living a quiet life away from the spotlight, only making a handful of appearances with her siblings in honor of their father.

3/5

Allegra Curtis attends the 'Mon Cheri Barbara Day' Charity event at Muellersches Volksbad on December 3, 2011 in Munich, Germany.© Getty Images

Allegra Curtis

Allegra Curtis is the younger sister of Alexandra, Tony's second daughter with Christine Kaufmann. The now 58-year-old also tried her hand in acting, appearing in a few movies and TV shows between the '80s and the '00s, including L.A. Heat.

SEE: Jamie Lee Curtis supports super-famous godson at premiere: guess who!

She has since stayed out of the spotlight and announced in 2017 after her mother's death she would take over her cosmetics line. She has a son, 21-year-old Raphael, who appeared on the show Claim to Fame.

4/5

Actor Tony Curtis, son Benjamin Curtis, daughter Kelly Curtis, son Nicholas Curtis, daughter Allegra Curtis and daughter actress Jamie Lee Curtis attend Tony Curtis' Art Exhibition Dinner Party on April 22, 1989 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Benjamin Curtis

Benjamin Curtis, now 51, is the younger of Tony's two sons with third wife Leslie Allen (m. 1968-1982). Unlike his older sisters, he didn't enter the film industry. He had a rollercoaster childhood with his father, who was not as present after his parents got divorced.

In the early 2010s, Benjamin moved to Maine, where he now works as a bar manager and design consultant specializing in custom bars. He also has a partner and three sons, and told The Courier-Gazette last year: "I had very good years with my father, that none of my sisters had. He wasn't a good father, that was obvious, especially to his daughters. They wanted a real father."

5/5

Tony Curtis et son fils Nicholas Curtis lors d'une soirÃ©e au Moulin Rouge Ã  Paris le 6 octobre 1989, France.© Getty Images

Nicholas Curtis

Nicholas Curtis was the older of Tony and Leslie's sons, born in 1970. He was a musician living in Massachusetts, but tragically passed away at the age of 23 in 1994 after an overdose, Jamie shared on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis supported by fans as she tears up in conversation about her sobriety journey

"He was clean and sober, and he went out and used one time and died from an overdose," she explained. "He is one of millions and millions of people whose lives have been extinguished because of addiction." Benjamin named his oldest son after his late older brother.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More