Inside Emmanuelle Chiriqu's friendship with BFF of 25 years Jenna Dewan — and the famous boybander who introduced them

Did you know that Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui has a super-famous best friend? Emmanuelle's BFF is The Rookie actress Jenna Dewan, and the pair have been "soul sisters" since before Jenna even appeared in her breakthrough film role, Step Up.

Jenna and Emmannuelle met in 2000 through their mutual friend, actor Justin Timberlake. "I did a film with the *NSYNC boys and I became very good friends with Justin," Emmanuelle once shared with ET.

© WireImage Emmanuelle and Jenna in 2006 at the premiere of Step Up

"Then Justin had met Jenna, and he said to me, 'Oh my god, you really need to meet my friend, Jenna.' Literally, we were laughing at a party together and she looks at me laughing, giggling, and she goes, 'Where have you been all my life?'"

"He basically best friend-matched us," Jenna later shared in a "Meet My Best Friend" video she posted on YouTube, revealing they had "an immediate liking" for each other and "Em and I stayed up all night for hours."

© GC Images Channing, Jenna, and Emmanuelle in 2015

Over the following 25 years, the pair became even closer.

In the early days of their friendship, they were "professional party" girls, out four nights a week. Their birthdays are only one week apart, making them both Sagittarius, and Jenna once shared that they try to host a joint party every year.

In 2015 they threw a star-studded bash at Bootsy Bellows. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were in attendance, as were Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Jessica Alba and her then-husband Cash Warren, Lea Michele, and Selena Gomez.

© Getty Images Jenna and Emmanuelle were "professional party" girls

When Jenna married her now ex-husband Channing Tatum in 2009, Emmanuelle was right by her side as the maid of honor, and Emmanuelle also supported Jenna when she divorced Channing – and is a big fan of her new partner, and now-fiance Steve Kazee.

"I love Steve. He’s amazing," Emmanuelle told Us Weekly. "I just want her to be happy."

© Getty Images for National Allian Emmanuelle and Sam with Jenna in 2023

Jenna has also been supportive of Emmanuelle and her partner, Sam Trammell; on a recent birthday post for Sam shared by Emmanuelle, Jenna commented: "The best man. Happy birthday Sam!!! Thank you for being you and for loving and adoring my bestie all these years."

In a 2018 video, Jenna's daughter Everly made an appearance, and she called Emmanuelle "the best auntie ever," admitting that motherhood has changed their friendship and that they occasionally can go "a few weeks" without talking to each other.

"But when we do talk, it is like no time has passed," said Jenna.

© Getty Images for Fashion Trust U Emmanuelle and Jenna in 2025

Work has also placed distance between them. Emanuele worked in Vancouver on Superman & Lois for sevwral years i the early 2020s, and Jenna was based in Los Angeles. But they often visited, with Jenna spotted in Vancouver.

Years later, the ladies still know how to roll with the good times.

In 2025, Emmanuelle honored Jenna for her birthday writing: "To the most beautiful girl inside and out!! @jennadewan you light up every room you walk in. Your heart is golden and your laugh is infectious. to know you is to love you."

"I am the luckiest to do life with you- 25 years of the most beautiful friendship. To 100 more.. till we are old and grey, May this be your best year yet. I love you beyond. Happiest birthday my dancing QUEEN!!!" she continued, with Jenna commenting: "Soul sisters forever!!"