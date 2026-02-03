Meet 90s star Elisa Donovan's husband Charlie and their only daughter

In terms of certified '90s It-girls, Elisa Donovan ranks right up there with her legendary role as mean girl Amber Mariens in Clueless. The actress went on to star in hits like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and became a defining face of the decade.
Since her time in Beverly Hills, Elisa has balanced her Hollywood career with marriage and motherhood, openly sharing glimpses of her life along the way. To celebrate the actress' birthday, we’re taking a look at her loving family and what she's been up to since Clueless.
Elisa shot to fame with her hit role in Clueless
Early career
Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, Elisa first burst onto the Hollywood scene as glamorous mean girl Amber Mariens in the cult classic hit Clueless (1995), becoming a pop culture icon thanks to her iconic catchphrase "Whatever!". After a stint in season six of Beverly Hills, 90210 (1995–1996) as Ginger LaMonica, Elisa reprised her role as Amber in the Clueless sitcom (1996–1999) alongside original cast members like Stacey Dash.
The actress went on to star in films like A Night at the Roxbury (1998) opposite Will Ferrell before landing the role of Morgan Cavanaugh, Sabrina’s stylish best friend, in Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2000–2003).
Charlie and Elisa, seen here in 2023, tied the knot in California
Fairytale wedding
Alongside her career in Hollywood, Elisa has been married to her husband, businessman Charlie Bigelow, for over 13 years, after meeting while they were both on holiday in Sayulita, Mexico.
The couple revealed to People that Charlie’s friend waved Elisa in from the beach to introduce the pair, and the rest was history. The couple tied the knot in 2012 at the Carmel Valley Ranch in California, with the actress telling the publication she “cried through” her special day and dried her eyes with her “something old”, a handkerchief that belonged to her late father.
You may also like
Elisa stepped out with her adorable daughter in 2012
Motherhood
The guest of honor at the pair’s wedding day was their daughter, Scarlett Avery, who was born earlier in the year. Scarlett is the couple’s only child, and Elisa has shared candid anecdotes about motherhood and what it’s been like raising a daughter alongside her career.
Speaking to Candie Anderson about becoming a mother, Elisa shared: “It’s the biggest life changer ever. It’s phenomenal and I love it”, adding that while it can be challenging, the difficulty “is so worth it there isn’t even a question”.
It seems like Scarlett is taking a leaf from the Amber Mariens playbook too, with Elisa hilariously telling People, “She is running things. Charlie and I like to pretend that we are in control, but we are just pawns in her master plan”.
The actress joked that Scarlett is a fan of putting her own looks together, and “either looks like a renegade punk or a 65-year-old botanist”.
Elisa and her family in 2022
Later career
Outside of Clueless fame, Elisa is best known nowadays for her starring role in the comedy webseries In Gayle We Trust (2009–2011) as well as her role as Belinda Bannister in The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009) and its five sequels. Her most recent film role was in the Hallmark flick Double Scoop (2025).
Elisa shared that motherhood had made her look at acting with a different perspective, telling Motherhood and More: I have to look at things from many angles now –not just whether or not I want to play the role. It has to be worth it, the time away”.
But being a mother has not caused me to lose my desires as a creative person,” she added. “I want Scarlett to grow up knowing that she can follow her passions and pursue her goals”.
Elisa is currently hosting the true crime podcast Killer Thriller and posts regular family updates on her Instagram, recently sharing that the Donovan-Bigelow clan spent Christmas in sunny Hawaii.