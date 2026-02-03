Meet 90s star Elisa Donovan's husband Charlie and their only daughter

Elisa stepped out with her adorable daughter in 2012

The guest of honor at the pair’s wedding day was their daughter, Scarlett Avery, who was born earlier in the year. Scarlett is the couple’s only child, and Elisa has shared candid anecdotes about motherhood and what it’s been like raising a daughter alongside her career.

Speaking to Candie Anderson about becoming a mother, Elisa shared: “It’s the biggest life changer ever. It’s phenomenal and I love it”, adding that while it can be challenging, the difficulty “is so worth it there isn’t even a question”.

It seems like Scarlett is taking a leaf from the Amber Mariens playbook too, with Elisa hilariously telling People, “She is running things. Charlie and I like to pretend that we are in control, but we are just pawns in her master plan”.

The actress joked that Scarlett is a fan of putting her own looks together, and “either looks like a renegade punk or a 65-year-old botanist”.