Brooklyn Beckham defiantly shows off his love language for his 'Mrs' Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham put on a mouth-watering feast for wife Nicola Peltz at their LA home. The son of David and Victoria shared a photo of the delicious-looking spread he had assembled for his 'Mrs' for dinner.

Brooklyn, 26, appeared to have cooked up noodles, burgers and a green salad, which he presented on their kitchen island on Tuesday night. The 31-year-old actress appeared to have a guest over, since her husband captioned the Instagram post: "Set it up for the Mrs and her best mate."

The aspiring chef regularly shows off the meals he makes with his 17 million fans. Recently, he shared his spaghetti bolognese recipe in a video, while admitting that he had run out of spaghetti and had to use another pasta type.

It comes as the couple appear to be trying to forget the Beckham family drama that exploded when Brooklyn shared a six-page assortment of claims last month. They included that his parents had been trying to "ruin" his relationship, and that his mother had "humiliated" him on the dance floor at his 2022 wedding.

© @brookynpeltzbeckham / Instagram Brooklyn laid out a feast for his wife Nicola

Since the fallout, Brooklyn and Nicola have put on a happy, loved-up united front on social media. The eldest of the Beckham brood, who insisted that he didn’t want to "reconcile", posted a carousel of images in which he could be seen spending quality time with his wife of almost four years, including a romantic date night.

Meanwhile, Nicola's father Nelson broke his silence at an event in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday. "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that's not for coverage here today," he said, when questioned about the high-profile feud.

The couple have been trying to move on from the feud

"But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together." The businessman - who has featured on his son-in-law's Instagram - was asked if he ever gave them advice, to which he replied: "I do. Sometimes they give me advice."

In contrast, David and Victoria have maintained complete public silence on the matter and continued to put on a brave face. In the days after Brooklyn's post, they stepped out in Paris, with their other children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, where the fashion designer was being honoured by the French government.

© Instagram / @davidbeckham Victoria and David put on a brave face with the rest of the family in Paris

Victoria accepted the prestigious Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters, which is awarded to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the arts, literature or culture. She followed the special ceremony with a star-studded party.