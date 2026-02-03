Cruz Beckham shares heartfelt post as he unveils new tattoo amid drama with brother Brooklyn - 'this made me cry'

Cruz Beckham took to social media with a heartfelt message for fans following the launch of his band, Cruz Beckham and the Breakers.

Last week, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, shared the details of his first-ever string of live shows set to kick off in London at the Courtyard Theatre on 27 March.

The band has so far released two tracks, Optics and Lick The Toad, the latter having made a special impact on one fan who made Cruz "cry" after they shared it's a special song for them and their father, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Cruz said his fan's Substack made him cry

Cruz wrote: "I'm so grateful for all of you, this made me cry, and I cannot wait to meet you, this has touched me beyond words," sharing a link to his fan's substack, which detailed the significance of his debut track.

In the post, Cruz's fan wrote that being in a multicultural household, it was hard to find "music we could all connect to," adding that Lick the Toad "changed everything."

"I showed it to my dad as a joke. Because if you know my dad, you know that man loves toads and owls. It felt like fate. I didn’t expect much in all honestly, maybe a chuckle, maybe polite confusion. But he loved it," they wrote.

"Not just liked it. Loved it. So much so itbecame our song. Every week. Every transfusion. Every chemo session. We sit on FaceTime, and we play that one song. Over. And over. And over again," they added.

New tattoo

Following the update, Cruz shared a photo of his new tattoo, which appeared to be a religious figure.

The new tattoo was placed underneath another new inking from the musician who honoured the late Beatles legend John Lennon with the words to his famous song Just Like Starting Over tattooed across his shoulders.

Cruz's tattoo appears to be religious

While he may be honouring the greats, according to the Kooks frontman, Luke Pritchard, Cruz is already a "rockstar."

He told the Sun: "He's brilliant. He's got all the right things. I think he's a rockstar, I really do. We were actually in the studio with him. His album sounds so good, so authentic. It's really refreshing. You know, he's recording everything completely authentically and trying to pick up that magic to some parts. I think that's amazing.

"He's the real deal. He wants to do things properly, and he wants to gather his fan base the right way, and he wants to go out and just play. It's been a mad few days for him."