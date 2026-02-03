Nicola Peltz's dad says he's given couple advice as he breaks silence on Brooklyn Beckham feud: 'Whole other story'

Nelson Peltz has finally spoken out about the feud between his son-in-law, Brooklyn Beckham, and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, which reached a boiling point on January 19. Brooklyn shared a series of Instagram stories in January detailing the years-long family feud, claiming that it began before his wedding to Nicola Peltz, Nelson's daughter, and only soured from there.

While the Beckham family have yet to make a statement about their son's comments, Nelson broke his silence at the WSJD's Invest Live in West Palm Beach event on Tuesday.

"My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story, and that's not for coverage here today," the 83-year-old explained during a Q&A session.

"I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law, Brooklyn, is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together." When asked if he ever gave the young couple advice on navigating tough times, he confirmed: "I do. Sometimes they give me advice."

Nelson is a founding partner of hedge fund management firm Trian Fund, and also works as the non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company, Sysco and The Madison Square Garden Company.

The father of eight recently came under the microscope when journalist Marina Hyde claimed that he gave Nicola a $1 million monthly allowance, which was quickly refuted.

"From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money, and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent," Marina said on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

"Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this, but I hear that he said to them, 'I give my daughter a million dollars a month allowance.'" This claim was quickly denied, as a source told HELLO!: "This is 100% false. The quote in question has no source because it is not true. It is simply a fabricated rumour made up from thin air."

Brooklyn and Nicola married in a lavish wedding at Nelson's Palm Beach estate in 2022, yet not everything was perfect behind the scenes, as the 26-year-old shared in his Instagram statement in January.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The feud allegedly began well before Brooklyn and Nicola's weddng

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he wrote. "My mom cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

© Instagram The couple renewed their vows in August 2025

"My mom hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn claimed. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mom was waiting to dance with me instead."

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment." Nicola and Brooklyn renewed their vows in August 2025 at the Peltz family estate in Bedford, Westchester County, New York.