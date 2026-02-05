Lily James stuns in sexy black negligee dress

Lily James proved she's the undisputed queen of modern romance as she stepped out for Debute's 'Two of Hearts' Valentine's Dinner at The Dorchester in London on Wednesday February 4 2026.

The 36-year-old actress embraced the spirit of the evening in a sultry black slip dress trimmed with delicate lace across the neckline and hem. The barely-there silhouette skimmed her frame, while sheer black tights and pointed stiletto heels added a timeless, Parisian edge.

© Getty Images Lily James at the 'Two of Hearts' Valentine's Dinner at The Dorchester

Effortlessly tousled hair fell in soft waves around her shoulders, and she kept her beauty look understated but glowing, with bronzed skin and a nude lip completing the intimate, after-dark mood.

In one striking pose, Lily leaned against a gilded dining chair set beside a richly dressed Valentine's table, complete with deep red florals, flickering candlelight and heart-shaped balloons floating overhead. The romantic décor – all floral drapery, satin finishes and gold accents – provided a fitting backdrop for her smouldering look.

© Getty Images Setting the mood for Valentine's Day

She was also pictured alongside writer Tish Weinstock and model Jazzy de Lisser, the trio coordinating in lace-trimmed slips and lingerie-inspired silhouettes that perfectly matched the evening’s "Two of Hearts" theme. The trio stood framed by ornate curtains and glowing lamplight, giving the event an almost cinematic, boudoir-inspired atmosphere.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Tish Weinstock, Jazzy de Lisser and Lily James

It’s a style Lily wears well. After all, romance has long been her on-screen calling card. She first captured hearts in Downton Abbey before becoming a household name as the titular princess in Disney's live-action Cinderella.

More recently, she transformed into Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, earning critical acclaim for the physically and emotionally demanding role, and reminding audiences of her remarkable range.

© Getty Lily at the Swiped European Premiere

Off screen, Lily has kept much of her personal life private in recent years, choosing to focus on her work rather than headlines. Yet evenings like this show she’s equally comfortable commanding attention on the red carpet.

With awards season in full swing and Valentine's Day just around the corner, Lily's appearance at The Dorchester felt like a masterclass in modern romance dressing. Lace, candlelight and confidence? Consider the tone officially set for the season of love.