Lily James uses this £21 cult-adored blush and her method will surprise you

Bright, healthy skin is hard to imitate, especially if you're an A-lister dealing with unforgiving call times. A lack of sleep can leave your skin looking dull and sluggish, luckily the perfect makeup antidote presents itself in the form of a dewy cream blush formula.

Lily James' makeup artist Valeria Ferreira makes light work of the task, continually ensuring that the Rebecca actress looks awake and perky at any given moment.

In a recent Instagram post, the internationally renowned makeup artist – who is in high demand among modern belles, having worked with the likes of Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike and Dakota Johnson – shared a photo of Lily in which she exemplified soft-focus, fresh summer skin.

For the benefit of beauty obsessives (guilty as charged), Valeria provided the goods and delivered a step-by-step product breakdown.

MORE: Lily James' Fashion Awards 'elevated makeup' look is so easy to recreate

READ: Lily James' 'quiet luxury' satin skirt is a must-have this season

© @valeriaferreiramakeup / Instagram Valeria Ferreira is Lily's go-to MUA

Bringing vitality back into the face is usually achieved by applying blush onto the apples of the cheeks, but Valeria's method, including the placement of pigment over the nose, felt both offbeat and creative.

"We blushed over cheeks and bridge of the nose first with @tower28beauty cream blush and set it all up with @armanibeauty new blush in amore. I absolutely love this blush so silky and easy to use, it truly glides on leaving no demarcation lines," she explained in the caption.

READ: Lily James’ beauty routine is perfect for self-care addicts

RELATED: Lily James dazzles in crystal plunge dress for new Versace campaign

© @ valeriaferreiramakeup / Instagram Lily used the cult adored product on her winter sun getaway

Tower28's BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm – which retails at £21 – is a warm weather makeup favourite among many beauty editors.

But by using it to imitate where the sun would naturally hit the face for super beachy and natural effect? Pure genius.

READ: Lily James weaves winter elegance with the most unexpected trousers

Time for a 'W' blush trend renaissance we reckon…