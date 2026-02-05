Baywatch stars Carmen Electra, 53, and Brande Roderick, 51, reunite for rare photo

Carmen Electra and Brande Roderick proved that once a Baywatch bombshell, always a Baywatch bombshell.

The former co-stars reunited on February 1 at Steven Tyler’s 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party, held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles – and all eyes were firmly on them.

© Getty Images Carmen and Brande reunite for Steven Tyler's 7th Annual Jam for Janie

Carmen brought full-glam drama in a curve-hugging black gown featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and sheer lace paneling that highlighted her famously enviable figure.

The dress flared at the hem with feathered detailing for added Old Hollywood flair. Her long blonde waves cascaded over her shoulders, while smoky eye makeup and a nude gloss completed the sultry look.

© Getty Images Carmen looked fresh and youthful

Brande opted for sleek sophistication in a black leather gown with a daring plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The fitted silhouette accentuated her toned frame, and she accessorised with a statement Chanel necklace and a sparkling shoulder bag. Her voluminous blonde hair was styled in soft curls, paired with a bold red lip that added classic red-carpet polish.

© Getty Images Brande looked chic at the event

Standing arm-in-arm, the duo looked effortlessly glamorous – and remarkably youthful. Both women rose to international fame on Baywatch, the 1990s lifeguard drama that became a global phenomenon.

At its peak, the series was reportedly watched by more than a billion viewers worldwide, turning its cast into household names and cementing slow-motion beach runs into pop culture history. Carmen joined the show in 1997 as Lani McKenzie, while Brande starred as Leigh Dyer from 2000 to 2001.

© Getty Images Brande with Baywatch co-stars

Since their days on the sand, both stars have carved out diverse careers. Carmen transitioned into film, television and reality TV, appearing in projects ranging from Scary Movie to various comedy and hosting roles.

In recent years, she has embraced her status as a ’90s icon, launching a beauty line and connecting with fans through social media, where she frequently shares throwback moments and glamorous new shoots.

© Getty Images Carmen Electra was a relatively late arrival to the Baywatch gang

Brande, meanwhile, has balanced acting with entrepreneurship and philanthropy. A former Playboy Playmate of the Year, she has appeared in numerous TV and film projects and has spoken openly about motherhood being her proudest role. She shares two sons with her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Glenn Cadrez, and often posts about family life alongside her professional ventures.

More than two decades after they first ran into our living rooms in red swimsuits, Carmen and Brande continue to command the spotlight – and clearly, time hasn’t dulled their shine.