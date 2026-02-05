Karren Brady, 56, stuns in new snaps after addressing Ozempic speculation

Karren Brady has wowed in new pictures from the set of The Apprentice’s new series after giving an insight into her slim-down journey. The TV star recently denied that she had used weight loss jabs, like Ozempic, to achieve her trimmer physique.

In a post on Instagram, Karren, 56, looked chic as she posed in a cream pinstriped trouser suit from Karen Millen, with a black top from Me + Em layered beneath. The star finished off her look with glowy make-up and wore her hair in voluminous curls.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Tomorrow night on @apprenticeuk, the candidates are pushed to their creative limits as they take on a brand-new task: creating a children's book. Let's see who will rise to the task and turn a good story into good business - and who will get lost in the plot!"

Karren has appeared on the hit BBC show, which returned to screens on 29 January, since 2010. Her outfit snaps received a flurry of positive comments, including from last year’s contestant Nadia Suliaman who wrote "queen".

It comes shortly after Karren hit back at what she describes as "belittling" comments over her weight loss. The businesswoman has denied "demeaning" claims she is taking the medication Ozempic, as she insisted she simply went on a health kick to "feel strong".

The star has revealed a noticeably smaller figure in recent years, and regularly posts to her Instagram about workouts at her local David Lloyd gym. Despite extensive speculation about her using jabs - which reduce appetite and slow digestion, to have a slimming effect - she didn't comment on the rumours until last month.

© Instagram Karren has starred on The Apprentice since 2010

Speaking to The Sun, Karren said: "Well, look, I'm not on Ozempic, but questions about women's weight come up far more often than they should. I'd much prefer the conversation to be focused around my work.

"Anyone can do anything they want to their own body. I have no problem with it at all. But people think they know something they don't know, or they just presume. And so what if I was? And what if I wasn't? It would be my choice. I think the way people talk about women's bodies is certainly an effort to belittle them or make them feel insecure."

The mother-of-two added: "I've been called too fat, too thin and everything in between. I've had a lifetime of it. All I want is to feel strong, physically and mentally," she added, of the driver for her embarking on a health journey.