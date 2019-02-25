﻿
Celebrity lookalikes: celebrities that could be twins!

Uncanny resemblances...

margot robbie and jamie pressly
From Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly's identical bone structure and lip shape, to Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran's similar hair, it is not hard to understand why these famous faces have been mixed up in the past. HELLO! have collated the doppelgangers of some of the most popular celebrities to understand why some of them have been so easily mistaken.

Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly

The I, Tonya star and My Name Is Earl actress could easily be related. With fans on Twitter being sent into a frenzy over their similarity, one user stated:  “Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly are not the same person and how did I not know this? Are we sure?”

cruise and barrowman
John Barrowman and Tom Cruise

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'s John Barrowman's mega-watt grin and boyish good looks are just like those of 56-year-old Tom Cruise.

kate and melanie from spice girls
Melanie Chisholm and Kate Middleton 

Former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm's tumbling brunette tresses could rival the Duchess of Cambridge's famous mane.

katy perry and zoeey deschanel
Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel may be an actress but the 39-year-old has tried her hand at being a musician just like her doppelganger pop star Katy Perry, 34. These ladies have both rocked eyes that pop and dark hair that would have people look twice if they were in a room together.

chace crawford and chris hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth and Chace Crawford

Chris Hemsworth already has two brothers who share his rugged, surfer boy looks and fellow actor Chace Crawford could easily be the fourth Hemsworth boy.  

rupert grint and ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint

"People think I’m Ed Sheeran!" Harry Potter star Rupert told BBC Match of the Day Magazine. "They compliment me on my music career and I just play along with it!"

andrew garfield and andy murray
Andy Murray and Andrew Garfield

Tennis ace Andy Murray is eerily similar to Spiderman and The Social Network actor Andrew Garfield.

Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood
Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood

Boy wizard Daniel Radcliffe takes it as a compliment when fans mistake him for Lord of the Rings hobbit Elijah Wood. "Often people shout out, 'Hey, FRODO!' as they think I'm Elijah - who frankly is a very good-looking guy," he says.

hilary swank and jannifer garner
Hilary Swank and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Garner, 46, dabbled in TV before getting into big movies just like Hilary Swank, 44. The pair are also known for their similar smiles.

keira knightley natalie portman
Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Some people may not know but English rose Keira Knightley played American star Natalie Portman’s character’s younger self in Star Wars.

"Natalie Portman I get a lot, and I get chased through airports," she told the Graham Norton Show in 2014. "I feel quite sorry for her because she must get chased a lot because it's happened like five times where someone's been like, ‘Natalie! Natalie! Natalie!' And I'll sign and take a picture as Natalie."

will ferrell and chad smith
Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell, 51, and Chad Smith, 57, have actually made fun of the looks by taking part in a drum-off during an episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The pair have similar shaped eyes and noses but thankfully with Chad's musical life in Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Will's comedy film career, they don't often cross paths.

