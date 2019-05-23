Celebrity godparents and their godchildren - from Harper Beckham and Eva Longoria to Kate Moss and Iris Law

They're some of world's best-known celebrities so it's hardly surprising they called on their famous friends to be godparents to their children. From Victoria Beckham's best friend Eva Longoria being chosen to be daughter Harper's godmother, to Elton John doing the honours as 'Uncle Elton' for Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, there are many showbiz links to the next generation.
Meanwhile, Kate Moss' goddaughter Iris Law is following in her footsteps as an aspiring model, with Sadie Frost and Jude Law's daughter fronting campaigns for the likes of Burberry. It also came as no surprise to us when Friend's star Jennifer Aniston's real life best friend Courteney Cox asked her to be daughter Coco's godmother.
You might even be surprised by some of the celebrity godparents in our gallery, with Simon Pegg being chosen as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's godfather, while Sophia Loren plays an important role in Drew Barrymore's life.
