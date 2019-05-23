Celebrity godparents and their godchildren - from Harper Beckham and Eva Longoria to Kate Moss and Iris Law

﻿
Photo: © Getty Images
1/24

They're some of world's best-known celebrities so it's hardly surprising they called on their famous friends to be godparents to their children. From Victoria Beckham's best friend Eva Longoria being chosen to be daughter Harper's godmother, to Elton John doing the honours as 'Uncle Elton' for Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, there are many showbiz links to the next generation.

Meanwhile, Kate Moss' goddaughter Iris Law is following in her footsteps as an aspiring model, with Sadie Frost and Jude Law's daughter fronting campaigns for the likes of Burberry. It also came as no surprise to us when Friend's star Jennifer Aniston's real life best friend Courteney Cox asked her to be daughter Coco's  godmother. 

You might even be surprised by some of the celebrity godparents in our gallery, with Simon Pegg being chosen as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's godfather, while Sophia Loren plays an important role in Drew Barrymore's life. 

Click through the gallery to find out who is godparent to who in the world of showbiz. 

Photo: © Instagram
2/24

Harper Beckham's godmother is Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, who is best friends with her mum Victoria Beckham. Harper is just as close to Eva's baby son Santi, and regularly visits the family when the Beckhams are in LA. 

Photo: © Getty Images
3/24

Jennifer Aniston took on the role as Courteney Cox's daughter Coco's godmother. Jennifer and Courteney starred together in Friends, and have remained real-life best friends ever since. 

Photo: © Getty Images
4/24

Elizabeth Hurley chose her former co-star and lover Hugh Grant to be one of four godparents to her son Damian. The pair have maintained a close relationship. Damian's other godparents are Elton John, Patsy Kensit and the late Heath Ledger.

5/24

Sadie Frost and Jude Law's daughter Iris has Kate Moss as her godmother, so it's little wonder that she's following in her footsteps to become a model. 

Photo: © Getty Images
6/24

Cara Delevingne is seen her posing with her famous godmother Joan Collins, and best friend Rita Ora.

Photo: © Getty Images
7/24

Drew Barrymore is one of Hollywood's best known families so it's no surprise her parents chose two of the industry's brightest stars to watch over her, chosing Italian Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren and Steven Spielberg among them.

Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

Geri chose two of her Spice Girls bandmates as daughter Bluebell's godmothers. When her little girl was born in 2006, Geri chose Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton to play special roles her Bluebell's life. 

9/24

Patsy Kensit chose Elizabeth Hurley to be the godmother to her son with Liam Gallagher, Lenon. Elizabeth then returned the favour by making Patsy her only son Damian's godmother a year later.

10/24

Courtney Love and Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain's godmother is Drew Barrymore, who too knows all about growing up in the spotlight, having appeared in her first film aged eight.

Photo: © Getty Images
11/24

Nicole Richie's late godfather Michael Jackson wrote songs with her father Lionel Richie. 

Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger named close friend and fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal as one of their daughter Matilda's godparents.

13/24

Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son has one of showbiz's most famous couples Sting and Trudie Styler to be Rocco's godparents.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/24

They're two of the world's most famous twins so it was only fitting that Brad and Angelina chose one of the best known singers on the planet to be godfather to their twins Knox and Vivienne, and U2's Bono was only too happy to step up to the role. 

Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham-Carter chose Johnny Depp to be godfather to their two children, Billy and Nelly. 

16/24

Along with Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow also counts one of the industry's most influential directors, Steven Speilberg as her godfather.

Photo: © Getty Images
17/24

Michael Jackson's two oldest children Prince Michael and Paris had one of Hollywood's leading ladies as their godmother, with their dad chosing his close friend Elizabeth Taylor to play a part in their lives.

Photo: © Getty Images
18/24

Elton John and his partner David Furnish's sons Zachary and Elijah no doubt have lots of fun with their pop sensation godmother Lady Gaga.

19/24

Fearne Cotton chose her best friend and TV stylist Gok Wan to be godfather to her youngest child, daughter Honey. 

Photo: © Getty Images
20/24

Miley Cyrus' godmother is the one and only Dolly Parton. The singer has supported her 'smart' and 'talented' goddaughter Miley Cyrus since her career began - appearing on her hit show Hannah Montana and dueting with her on stage.

21/24

Sharon Osbourne was' blessed' to be named godparent to her former X Factor mentee Sam Bailey's daughter Miley. The pair have remained close since the singer won the show in 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images
22/24

Sinitta and Simon Cowell previously dated in the 80s and the pair have remained firm friends ever since. Therefore it's no surprise that the music mogul is godfather to Sinitta's two children, Zac and Magdalena.

Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin chose Simon Pegg to be godfather to their daughter Apple. 

24/24

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, along with husband David, appointed Sir Elton John as godfather to their two eldest sons, Brooklyn and Romeo. Brooklyn instagrammed this pictures of himself at Uncle Elton's wedding. He is one of the legendary singer's 13 godchildren.

