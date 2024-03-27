Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in daring hot-pink gown alongside 'glorious' friend Elton John

If there was an award for the most glamorous celebrity of all time, Elizabeth Hurley would certainly be in the running. The 58-year-old actress was captured posing up a storm on alongside her close friend, Elton John on Tuesday.

Oozing elegance, Elizabeth was pictured wearing an impeccable hot-pink halterneck dress as she beamed for the camera in a series of photos alongside the Rocket Man hitmaker, 77. The model looked flawless, epitomising noughties glamour.

Captioning the post she penned: "Happy Birthday glorious @eltonjohn I [three pink heart emojis you xxx." As for her hair and makeup, Elizabeth rocked an early 00's skinny brow with a light brush of smokey shadow across her lids, glossy pink lips and dramatic rosy blusher.

Her chestnut brown hair was chopped just underneath her shoulders and styled with copious volume and a sweeping side fringe.

Damain and Elton have the sweetest bond

The mother-of-one didn't hold back when it came to her accessories and was dripping in silver diamonds. On her wrist, a beautiful bedazzled silver bangle that perfectly matched her glittering drop earrings. Completing the spangled display she added a matching silver clutch bag adorned with sparkles.

The duo have had an exceptionally close friendship for years, and Elton is even godfather to Elizabeth's son Damian. Just like his mother, Damian's bond with Elton is undeniable, and he too shared a touching birthday post for the pop star.

Elton was made Damian's godfather in 2002

"Birthday kisses to my beautiful godfather [heart emoji]," the 21-year-old penned. The sweet message was written alongside two photos of the pair together. The first showed them relaxing at Elton John's lavish LA home, which he shares with David Furnish.

Then pair couldn't have looked more relaxed donning linen shirts and smiling for the camera. In the background of the image were an array of tropical trees against a bright blue sky.

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian talk to HELLO! at Elton John's Oscar viewing party

The second showed a childhood photo of Damian being hugged by Elton in what appeared to be backstage in Elton's dressing room.

Elton isn't the only A-List godfather, as according to British Vogue, Elizabeth chose six famous godfathers for her firstborn on the day of his christening back in 2002. The others are reported to be Elton's husband David, Elizabeth's ex-partner Hugh Grant, Dennis Leary, American millionaire Teddy Forstman and Henry Dent Brocklehurst.