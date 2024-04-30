Carrie Johnson reflects on 'bittersweet' family milestone in candid post

Carrie Johnson has opened up about her "bittersweet" family milestone in a new update after her son Wilf's fourth birthday.

In an emotional post shared to Instagram, the former media rep, who shares three children with former Prime Minister Boris, reflected on her eldest son's achievements in the wake of his recent birthday.

"My eldest turned 4 today. Wilfy. The boy with the biggest heart, the best laugh and the cheekiest grin," she shared.

"I can't believe how lucky I am to get to see and hug you every day. This birthday felt a bit bittersweet as you're growing up so fast now which is so exciting but also makes my heart hurt a little too."

© Instagram Wilf looked so precious dressed in his bright red jacket and hat

Carrie continued: "I can't believe you're off to school soon. Three has been such a magical age. I hope four is just as good. I'm so proud of you."

The doting mother also included a string of recent family photos, including several sweet snaps from Wilf's incredible birthday celebrations during which Wilf hopped into a blazing red fire engine dressed in scarlet jacket and a mini firefighter helmet.

Elsewhere, Carrie, 36, included a handful of precious throwback photos. Amongst the photos, she added a heartwarming picture of Wilf bonding with his baby brother Frank, a snap of Wilf playing on a pristine beach and a seriously adorable video clip of Wilf stomping outside in a dinosaur puddlesuit.

© Instagram Wilf recently celebrated his fourth birhday

To mark her son's birthday, Carrie commissioned a handcrafted wooden fire engine complete with realistic ladders and a mini 'driving seat'. The doting mother added her own personal touch with a slick of glossy red, yellow and black paint, transforming the wooden structure into a magnificent outdoor toy. Take a look in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Johnson reveals son Wilf's incredible birthday gift

Sharing a glimpse inside the process, she shared: "Thank you @harrysoriginal for making this for Wilf's birthday," she said in a caption. "Now I just need to paint it in time and without the birthday boy seeing it!"

© Instagram Carrie and Boris are also doting parents to Romy and Frank

Aside from Wilf, Carrie and Boris, who tied the knot in 2021, are also doting parents to daughter Romy, two, and baby son Frank who is nine months old.

The couple moved into their impressive 400-year-old home last year. Their property, Brightwell Manor, is hidden within the depths of the scenic village Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire. It boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms.

© Instagram Their family home is an idyllic haven

Their family home sits on five acres of land and also has a tennis court, two stables, a regal walled garden, a guest cottage on site and a fairytale moat.

Beyond this, they also have their very own fruit and vegetable patches where they grow their own produce such as rhubarb, and a flock of tiny ducklings who hatched earlier this month.