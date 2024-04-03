Nicole Richie's teenage children Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14 are so grown up in rare family photo

Nicole Richie was pictured in an ultra-rare family photo on Wednesday, alongside her two teenage children, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14 - and they looked so grown up.

The sweet image - shared by Nicole's husband, Joel Madden - showed the siblings cosied up to their mother and grandmother, Brenda Richie, whilst attending the premiere of Nicole's new film, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

Joel shared a sweet, and rare family photo of his children with their mom Nicole and grandmother Brenda

Alongside the image were the words: "Family night at the movies celebrating “Don’t tell Mom the babysitters dead” and our actual Mom @nicolerichie [heart emoji]I can only hope my kids would handle a dead babysitter the same exact way I feel like they would [skull emoji] Congrats Nicole [rose and heart emoji]."

Nicole and Harlow look so alike and truly could be mistaken for twins as the fashion mogul held onto her daughter's arm in the sweet snap. However, the teen's glossy blonde hair looked exceptionally similar to her aunt, Sofia Richie's iconic long locks. Harlow looked effortlessly stylish in flared black leather trousers, a strapless black top and a cosy black hoody.

© River Callaway The family all stepped out to support Nicole at the premiere of her new film

Meanwhile, Sparrow was the image of his father Joel, and rocked a similar ensemble to his sister, opting for a black polo neck, combat-style jeans in deep grey and a silver chain around his neck.

Other photos from the exciting evening showed the group pose with grandfather Lionel Richie, and his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

© Instagram Nicole and Joel rarely share photos of their children

Nicole was her usual glamorous self and slipped on a strapless black mini-dress that she paired with a chunky gold chain and the iconic Dior saddle bag. Grandmother Brenda also amped up the style in a structured black jacket with a dramatic gold buckled belt.

The mother-of-two -who welcomed Harlow in 2008, and Sparrow in 2009 - consciously decided to keep her children out of the spotlight from when they were born.

© Instagram Harlow looks so much like her mom

Despite this decision, Nicole named her jewellery and clothing line, House of Harlow 1960, after her daughter, and it seems the industry has rubbed off on the teen, as Nicole previously told People Magazine that Harlow is a mini fashionista in her own right.

"My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn't have anything to do with me," she told the publication.

Despite having her own sense of style, it doesn't stop Harlow from raiding her mother's closet - and who could blame her?

"She takes my clothes all the time," she added, joking: "I have just started writing an 'N' with a Sharpie on all of my stuff," so Harlow is clear on who the clothes really belong to.