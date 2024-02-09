Miley Cyrus' mom Tish admits 'I don't know how we survived everything' as she opens up about relationship with her children

Miley Cyrus is having a great year, as she won two Grammys for her hit single 'Flowers' and most recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue. Yet as she goes from one iconic appearance to another, fans can't help but speculate about her relationship with her parents.

It seems that since her parents' divorce in 2023, Miley has drifted from her dad, Billy Ray, but remained close to mom Tish, 56.

Now, her mom Tish has opened up about her relationship with Miley and her four other kids on the podcast she does with daughter Brandi, Sorry We're Stoned.

© Getty Images Brandi Cyrus, Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

"I couldn't be more proud of my kids," Tish gushed. "Every single one of them. I look at Brandi and think, 'I made that!'"

She talked more specifically about her 31-year-old daughter Miley, stating that they: "Have such a beautiful working relationship and a mother-daughter relationship."

As a child star, Miley rocketed to fame and became a teen idol. But as she went from starring in Hannah Montana to opting for more mature roles, Tish alluded that raising the 'Wrecking Ball' songstress wasn't always easy.

"I don't know how we survived everything and made that happen, but we did", she added, explaining that "It was harder when Miley was younger and in her terrible teens and all of that."

She continued: "But being able to be with her at all times throughout her career and process, I mean I just couldn't be more proud of her."

Tish also cited a major difference between herself and the 31-year-old. While the mom-of-five is an avid advocate of cannabis, Miley no longer is - although she certainly used to be, as fans of her Bangerz era will remember.

Nowadays Miley is fully sober. "She doesn't drink or smoke weed," Brandi explained. Nor does Brandi, although she recognized how the drug has helped her mom to control her anxiety.

The 56-year-old has spoken openly about her mental health, particularly in reference to her recent divorce. Speaking to People, Tish explained: "When I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly."

She continued: "I thought I was going to be alone forever. And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety."

While Miley and Tish seem closer than ever, fans noted that the 'Flowers' singer didn't thank him during her Grammys speech, as she thanked "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look".

She added: "I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"