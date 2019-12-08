The Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

Strictly Come Dancing is known for its romances as well as the performances on the dancefloor, and while some stars become lifelong friends, other celebrities and their partners grow a lot closer.
MORE: Karen Hauer's fans are obsessed with her new post-split hair
However, over the years, some of these well-publicised relationships have broken down and some couples have fallen victim to the infamous curse. Ahead of Saturday's Strictly: The Best of Musicals, we take a look at all the romances that blossomed and then sadly ended...
Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone
Flavia and Vincent initially joined Strictly as a couple who had lived and danced together for 11 years. When they broke up, the Italian-born professional dancer began seeing former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo. Vincent was distraught even though they were already separated.
MORE: Janette Manrara stuns with incredible new hairstyle - and we love it!
He hadn't seen it coming because of Matt's youth - the actor was 20 at the time - and took time to move on. "This one is a baby," Vincent reflected at the time. "He's not Flavia's type." Vincent, who met Flavia when they were teenagers, were professional dance partners for 13 years and have lived together for 11 years. Matt and Flavia went on to date for three years before their romance ended in 2010, and a few weeks later the dancer revealed she was dating her latest celebrity dance partner, actor Jimi Mistry - whom she is now married to.