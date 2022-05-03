﻿
29 Photos | Celebrities

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years

From Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio to Britney Spears, A-listers are seriously obsessed with hockey

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
The NHL Playoffs are in full swing! Sixteen teams are in the running to lift the trophy by the end of June – including three Canadian sides: the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are all strong contenders to be 2022 champions. 

Happy 60th Birthday, Wayne Gretzky! Looking back at the legendary career and life of 'the Great One'

Although Canada's climate is ideal for learning to carve ice, hockey fever transcends the Great White North. Celebrities across the globe don memorabilia, wave towels and holler "goal!" at a fever pitch. They're as dedicated as we are. 

Find out who comes out for your favourite team in our gallery of NHL super-fans. And don't forget to tune in – or show up in-person – to cheer your faves on! 

Go Leafs Go! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted cheering for the Canadian side as they took in a Toronto Maple Leafs-Boston Bruins game in Boston in 2019. 

Duchess Kate and Prince William tried their hands at ice hockey on a visit to Stockholm in 2018

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
During the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour in 2002, the British monarch was honoured with the opportunity to drop the puck alongside Wayne Gretzky at a match between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
In 2014, Britney Spears took in the New York Rangers-Los Angeles Kings game with her son, Jayden. They're pictured above. 

Another bit of hockey trivia: in 2012, Britney bought a Thousand Oaks, California property from former Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens player Russ Courtnall.

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Hanks and Sarah Jessica Parker were spotted watching the New York Rangers take on the Los Angeles Kings in New York on March 24, 2015. But SJP seemed much more enthused by her book than the hockey game!

The real secret to Sarah Jessica Parker's glow

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Victoria Beckham is married to a soccer all-star, so she knows a thing or two about team sports.

The Beckham brood routinely cheers on the Los Angeles Kings, and Victoria and Cruz are seen here at an Kings-San Jose Sharks game in 2013. 

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to husband David on his 47th birthday

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Back in May 2014, David Beckham took his sons Romeo and Brooklyn to a Los Angeles Kings game for a good old-fashioned boys' night out. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio is a diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan, but even he can't turn down a chance to see NHLers in action. 

He's seen here at a New York Islanders-Buffalo Sabres game in New York in 2016. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Katie Holmes wasn't afraid to shout out her love for her team at Madison Square Garden as the New York Islanders took on the New York Rangers.

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Rapper Drake blew the roof off Ottawa's Scotiabank Place when he performed at the 2012 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Game. But he's more than just a hip-hip star – Drake reportedly played for the Greater Toronto Area's Weston Red Wings growing up. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
In 2011, Michael Douglas took his daughter, Carys, to watch the New York Rangers compete against the Washington Capitals in game three of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden. 

Michael Douglas looks unrecognizable as he shares unbelievable throwback for family tribute

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Vancouver native Michael J. Fox and his mother Phyllis headed to Madison Square Garden in 2017 to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Rangers.

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Tennis pros Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki swapped the court for the ice to watch the New York Rangers take on the Winnipeg Jets in November 2014. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Christie Brinkley has a family of hockey fans and they all love the New York Islanders. The model-actress is such a big fan, the team asked her to drop the puck launching their 2007-2008 season. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Former Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba was all smiles at a St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers game in 2016. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Joe Jonas cheered in the stands with fellow Los Angeles Kings fans like Joshua Jackson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Channing Tatum and more during the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup finals in Los Angeles. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Hockey great Wayne Gretzky and his son, Ty, shared a gesture as the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the New York Rangers in late 2014. 

Photo: © Getty Images

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Cruise posed for a photo with Bailey, the Los Angeles Kings mascot, at a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Kings in 2013.

The 50-year-old star cheered on as the Kings won 3-0 in game five of the Western Conference semifinals. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
John Travolta was in Vancouver in 2014, and he took in a Canucks game at Rogers Arena and cozied up to a jersey. 

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he shares unreal experience following major milestone

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Harry Potter star Emma Watson isn't your typical Brit, because she'll gladly catch a battle on the ice when there isn’t a football match around.

Along with society columnist Derek Blasberg and her former boyfriend, Rafael Cebrian, the young actress caught a game between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers in 2009.

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
NHL? More like PDA! Actress Margot Robbie and assistant director Tom Ackerley showed that their love of the New York Rangers (who were taking on the Philadelphia Flyers during this game) is surpassed by their love for each other. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Hockey has a reputation as a sport with loud, brutish fans, but Jason Priestley proved at a 2014 game in 2014 that the sport can be very refined, indeed.

Jason caught a playoff game between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, beating the chill with a dapper scarf and sipping a glass of red wine. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
"Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen toasted the NHL playoffs with a beer as she watched the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in 2014. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Jason Bateman is a big New York Rangers fan, often making his hobby a friends-and-family affair.

During the 2013 playoffs, Jason took his daughter Francesca to see the Rangers square off against the Boston Bruins, and in 2014, he caught a playoff match alongside anchorman Brian Williams

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
In 2010, Jake Gyllenhaal was in Montreal shooting Source Code with Michelle Monaghan and Vera Farmiga.

On a break from filming, Jake took to an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Spike Lee and Jim Carrey had the stands in stitches when they checked out game five of the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jim put his arm through one of Spike’s jersey sleeves during the game and the two performed an impromptu comedy bit. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
There is no mistaking Jay Baruchel for anything but a devoted Montreal Canadiens fan. The actor sports a Montreal jersey as often as he can, and also catches the games that fit into his schedule.

In 2013, the team named the comedian its honourary captain. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Adam Driver sat in a sea of blue at Madison Square Garden, looking nervous as the New York Rangers took on the Tampa Bay Lightning in May 2015. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Funnyman Will Ferrell was serious as ever as the Detroit Red Wings took on the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center in 2015. 

NHL Fever: Celebrity hockey fans cheering on their favourite teams through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
Cuba Gooding Jr. and his son, Mason Gooding, bonded in the stands in 2014 as they watched the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

