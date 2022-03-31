Michael Douglas looks unrecognizable as he shares unbelievable throwback for family tribute The photo is seriously adorable

Michael Douglas is seriously charming fans as he reminisces about his childhood. February marked the two year anniversary of his father's passing, renowned actor Kirk Douglas, who had a storied acting career he undoubtedly passed on to his famous son.

The star shared an unbelievable throwback in honor of his father featuring the two in a warm embrace and smiling ear to ear.

The incredible black and white photograph sees Michael as a young child. He grew up in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The Fatal Attraction star bears his father's name as his middle name, though the late Paths of Glory actor's original name is Issur Danielovitch Demsky. He was born in Amsterdam in 1916.

Michael is his son with his first wife, Diana Douglas, who he also had Joel Douglas with, and later Eric and Peter Douglas with Anne Buyden, who he was married to until his death. She passed away the following year.

The The Kominsky Method star captioned the sweet post with: "#TBT Love and miss you Dad! #KirkDouglas."

The touching tribute

The photo is seriously too cute, as his dad is tightly hugging him with his smiling face close to his son's cheek, who is smiling just as much as he grabs onto his dad's arms, wearing a preppy v-neck, cable knit sweater.

Fans inundated his comment with kind words in response to the heartfelt tribute, endearingly writing: "Thoughts and prayers. It's so difficult to lose a parent. It's a strange void that you feel like you should be looking for, but then remember, they are gone," and: "No matter how long it is, you never forget," as well as: "I'm old enough to have watched his entire career. One of the greats - like YOU."

Michael, Catherine, Kirk and Michael's first child, Cameron Douglas, celebrating the actor's Hollywood star

The 77-year-old always makes sure to commemorate his father, frequently sharing other unbelievable throwbacks and never-before-seen pictures.

One of Kirk's last public appearances was at the 2018 Golden Globes, when he was 101 years old. He received a standing ovation as he presented the Best Screenplay Award along with his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

