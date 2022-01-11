And Just Like That: The real secret to Sarah Jessica Parker's glow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you love her or hate her on & Just Like That, there's no denying Carrie Bradshaw looks fabulous back on our screens a whole 17 years since SATC ended.

Of course, this is in part down to SJP's natural skin texture and tone, but a little bit of makeup never hurts. Sherri Berman Laurence - the show's Head Makeup Artist - and SJP's personal makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard, have recently shared the secret formula.

With products including Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate, the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, and Stila Convertible Color all packed into Carrie's makeup bag, it costs almost as much as a pair of her beloved Manolo's.

Sarah Jessica Parker looks fabulous as Carrie, back on our screens in & Just Like That

But, one affordable fan-favourite stood out – the Milk Makeup Mini Lip +, Cheek. A great multi-tasker, this twist-up stick can be effortlessly swept across the cheeks and lips for an instantly soft and dewy complexion.

As with any Milk product, it's 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and for even extra wow, it's packed with a whole cocktail of good for you ingredients. Peach nectar, mango butter and vitamin laden avocado oil all work to hydrate and nourish from the inside while helping you to look great on the outside.

Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek, £16.50/$20, Cult Beauty

And just like that, we've added it to our basket.

