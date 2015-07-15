Tandoori Salmon Salad
Recipes from the Kitchen Decoded Cookbook, in stores November 2014
Serves 4
Helpful Tools: zester/grater, food processor with the chopping blade, resealable plastic bag, cookie sheet, aluminum foil, non-stick cooking spray
Wine Paring: Pinot Noir
INGREDIENTS
Salmon - 4 filets (4–6-ounces) of salmon*
Marinade
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped zest from 1 lemon plus juice from half of the lemon
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ¾ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar salt and pepper to taste
Salad
- 10-ounces spring lettuce mix
- ½ a red onion, sliced thin
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Dressing
- ½ cup mango chutney
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
Salmon
- In a plastic bag, combine all ingredients for the marinade. Add the salmon and toss to coat. Place in the refrigerator and marinate for 30 minutes.
- Turn your oven on to a high broil. Line a cookie sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking oil.
- Remove salmon from marinade and place on the prepared baking sheet. Place pan in the oven 6 inches from the broiler and cook for 7-9 minutes until the salmon is light pink and cooked through.
Salad
- To make the dressing: in the food processor, puree the chutney and vinegar.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and toss with chutney vinegar dressing. Top with cooked salmon.
*TRICK: You can substitute chicken for the salmon. The dish is great cold, so make it the night before and serve it for lunch.