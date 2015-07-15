Tandoori Salmon Salad

Recipes from the Kitchen Decoded Cookbook, in stores November 2014

Serves 4

Helpful Tools: zester/grater, food processor with the chopping blade, resealable plastic bag, cookie sheet, aluminum foil, non-stick cooking spray

Wine Paring: Pinot Noir

INGREDIENTS

Salmon - 4 filets (4–6-ounces) of salmon*

Marinade

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped zest from 1 lemon plus juice from half of the lemon

1 clove garlic, grated

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar salt and pepper to taste

Salad

10-ounces spring lettuce mix

½ a red onion, sliced thin

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Dressing

½ cup mango chutney

¼ cup white wine vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS

Salmon

In a plastic bag, combine all ingredients for the marinade. Add the salmon and toss to coat. Place in the refrigerator and marinate for 30 minutes. Turn your oven on to a high broil. Line a cookie sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking oil. Remove salmon from marinade and place on the prepared baking sheet. Place pan in the oven 6 inches from the broiler and cook for 7-9 minutes until the salmon is light pink and cooked through.

Salad

To make the dressing: in the food processor, puree the chutney and vinegar. In a mixing bowl, combine the lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and toss with chutney vinegar dressing. Top with cooked salmon.

*TRICK: You can substitute chicken for the salmon. The dish is great cold, so make it the night before and serve it for lunch.