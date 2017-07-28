Recipe of the Week: Brazilian Cachaca Chicken Kebabs Get more sensational summer recipes in HELLO! out now

Spring is in the air and the skies are getting bluer - so what better time to turn on the barbeque and start creating some delicious chargrilled goodies. These delicious zesty chicken kebabs allow you and the family to enjoy the thrill of the grill. And the best part about it is that, if you plan ahead and leave to marinate overnight, they take almost no time to make.

Serves 8

Preparation time 10 minutes, plus overnight marinating

Cooking time 10 minutes

MORE: See the latest food features here

INGREDIENTS:

• 25g/1oz fresh mint leaves

• 250ml/9fl oz lime juice

• Zest of 1 lime

• 125ml/4 1/2fl oz Brazilian Cachaça

• 2 long red chillies, finely chopped

• 1 heaped tbsp soft brown sugar

• 4 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tsp cayenne pepper

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1kg/2 1/4lb chicken breast fillets

• Extra fresh mint, to garnish

METHOD:

Finely chop half of the mint and place in a mixing bowl. Add the lime juice, zest, Cachaça, chillies, sugar, olive oil, cayenne, and season with salt and pepper and then mix well. Pour one-third of the marinade into a small saucepan and cook to reduce by half to make a syrup. Set aside. Meanwhile, cut the chicken into 3cm1 1/4in chunks and stir well into the remaining marinade. Cover with clingfilm and refrigerate overnight for the flavours to infuse. Prepare your barbecue for grilling (direct method) and leave to preheat to a medium heat. Thread the chicken pieces onto metal skewers, alternating with mint leave, and cook for 8 minutes, turning once after around 4 minutes. Once cooked through (75°C), baste with the reduced Cachaça syrup. Serve the kebabs with a fresh herb salad, if liked.

STAY CLOSE TO THE GRILL

Our recipes are from leading barbecue company Weber. To find out what’s new from Weber, including recipes, product information and more, visit weber.com

See more recipes here.