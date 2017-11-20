This is how to make the perfect G&T, according to Heston Blumenthal The celebrity chef has shared his serving secrets

We are a nation of gin lovers, with 43 million bottles sold across the country in the past year, according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association. However, when it comes to making a G&T we may be getting it all wrong, says Heston Blumenthal. The celebrity chef has shared his secrets to creating the perfect gin and tonic, and said that the type of tonic you choose is just as important as the gin itself.

Revealing his tips to Femail Food and Drink, Heston recommended people opt for a tonic with a lower sugar content, and follow a specific order when mixing their drink. "Put the gin into the glass first and then add your citrus of choice, then plenty of ice and finally the tonic, to taste," Heston explained. "This order of assembly will allow the effervescence of the tonic to mix all of the flavours together without much storing."

Heston Blumenthal revealed how to make the perfect G&T

And that's not all - your choice of glass is equally important. "The right one depends on the gin, the tonic and the garnishes," Heston said. "If the gin is particularly aromatic, you need a wide rimmed glass to ensure the aromas come through as you're drinking the cocktail."

Gin has become increasingly popular over the past few years, with an array of new products on the market such as gin advent calendars, and unique flavours from a number of new distilleries. And you don't have to spend a fortune to buy a high quality gin, with a number of award-winning spirits now available from budget supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi.

Aldi's £10 Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin won a gold medal at the 2017 International Wine and Spirits Competition earlier this year, while Lidl has caused a stir with the release of two limited-edition gin liqueurs for Christmas, which proved so popular they sold out within days. Meanwhile, Heston has created a unique gin of his own - a Citrus Sherbert Lazy Gin, which is available at Waitrose.