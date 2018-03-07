Why Liz Earle's Super Skin-Saving Smoothie recipe is a big hit As featured in her book, The Good Menopause Guide

Whether you're following Liz Earle's plan from The Good Menopause Guide book or simply want to start your day in the healthiest way, you're sure to love this recipe for a Super Skin-Saving Smoothie. The wellness entrepreneur has created recipes that will make a powerful impact to how women look and feel during the perimenopause and menopause, and this smoothie is no exception.

"If I'm going to make a smoothie I love to add extras which make it even more worthwhile to drink. Besides the vitamin C and antioxidants in these low GI fruits, I throw in spoonfuls of collagen and hyaluronic acid, as when consumed on a regular basis they can also help give skin, joints and bones a boost," Liz says.

Gluten Free/ Serves 1/ 96 calories

INGREDIENTS:

50g raspberries

50g blueberries

50g strawberries

1 scoop collagen powder (or according to packet instructions)

1 tsp hyaluronic acid (or according to packet instructions)

50g plain live yoghurt

METHOD:

Put the berries into a mini food processor or blender. Add the collagen, hyaluronic acid and yoghurt and whizz until smooth.

Add 200ml water and whizz again to blend all the ingredients together.

Pour into a glass and serve.

LIZ'S TIP:

Make this the night before to have an instant, energising breakfast in the morning. Just pour into a sealable container and chill. Don't leave it in the fridge for too long, though, or the ingredients will start to separate. Stir well before drinking.

