Kourtney Kardashian reveals new post-birth obsession after welcoming fourth child

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker, just five days ago and whilst we are yet to get an official glimpse of the star's new bundle of joy, Kourtney has generously shared her post-birth obsession – and it's a dessert we can all get on board with.

The reality TV star, 44, shared the yummy treat via her lifestyle brand Poosh's Instagram. The dessert which is a healthy indulgence, quick and affordable has been dubbed by the star her lavender whipped cream with berries.

The dish, courtesy of Kourtney's friend Jessica Wolfson, was described on the Poosh Instagram to their 4.8 million followers as: "A heavenly cloud of sweetness, served with fresh berries " - "just what your Wednesday needs", the star said, revealing that the dessert came about when Kourtney had friends over for burrata croissant sandwiches.

The treat's creator Jess described the dessert on the Poosh website, she said: "It tasted like sweet lavender with a consistency of creamy air. So delicious with the berries to add a bit of tang to it.

"I could have devoured the entire bowl. Really looking forward to putting this on top of matcha for a dreamy morning treat," she continued. Jess even revealed that she has been sourcing her lavender from Norwood Lavender Farm in Oregon for years.

© Instagram Kourtney glowed through pregnancy

The lavender whipped cream and berries is a gluten-free and vegetarian dish making it a guilt-free treat and only takes five minutes to prepare.

Jess shared the instructions saying you simply whip double cream and mix in sugar and lavender extract and lavender sugar before adding mixed berries and a sprinkling of edible flowers for a truly Instagram-worthy indulgence.

© Instagram Kourtney with children Penelope and Reign

The Lemme brand owner gave birth on 4 November to a son, reportedly named Rocky, with her Blink-182 drummer husband, Travis Barker, 47. Kourtney already has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick – Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine. Kourtney formed a blended family when she married Travis last year who has two children of his own – Alabama, 17, and Landon, he also played an integral role in raising his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoyde from his previous relationship with actress Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy back in June at one of Travis' concerts by holding a sign up in the crowd saying, "Travis I'm pregnant".

The new mother's pregnancy wasn't completely smooth sailing. The star spent time in hospital after undergoing an urgent fetal surgery and said that she was grateful for the doctors who saved her life.

© Instagram Kourtney's lavish baby shower

Prior to Kourtney's health scare, the pair hosted a Disney-themed baby shower in October which seriously confused fans. The shower was held at Kourtney's Calabasas home and was visually stunning with Mickey Mouse decorations, a pretzel stand, and pastel balloons.

© Instagram Travis wore a face mask at the shower after his Covid-19 diagnosis

However, fans were bemused by Travis' get-up. Not only did the drummer wear a skeleton suit and dark sunglasses, but a face mask as it came to light that Travis had tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before the event and so it was dubbed a 'socially-distanced shower'.

© Instagram Kim and North showed up to celebrate Kourtney's fourth pregnancy

Fans were also surprised to see sister Kim Kardashian, 43, in attendance as she was deep in a public, now-resolved feud with her sister over her competing work with Dolce and Gabbana. Kim attended with her daughter North West, 10, as if everything was normal, posing in Mickey Mouse ears with mother Kris Jenner, 68.

Kourtney shared intimate moments of her pregnancy with her 224 million Instagram followers showing off her growing bump along the way. A photo, in particular, grabbing fans' attention was when the star announced the launch of Lemme Mama in Calvin Klein ad-style shots of the pregnant star in a white bra and underwear. In the caption for the beautiful black and white shots, the new mother said: "Being pregnant is the most beautiful blessing, honor, and gift."