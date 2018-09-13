Prince William reveals wife Kate Middleton's favourite food – and it's very healthy! The Duke of Cambridge was visiting Japan House London in Kensington

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been health-conscious, and on Thursday her husband William confirmed her clean eating habits when he revealed the couple love to eat sushi. The Duke was visiting Japan House London when he met Japanese chef Akira, who has a restaurant of the same name in the Kensington store. William was presented with a Bento Box containing everything from tuna and sea urchin in a truffle cream sauce to shitake mushroom tempura.

"Very impressive," the royal said as he tucked into some salmon sashimi. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

Earlier during the engagement, William had made a blunder by asking a group of children from Kensington's St Matthew's Primary School: "Have you guys had much Chinese food?" He quickly corrected himself, adding: "Um, Japanese food. Have you had much Japanese food? No? Not too much. Do you like sushi? It's delicious, it really is yummy."

William also met a group of children who were learning to use chopsticks and develop origami skills. When he asked one little boy if he was having fun with the chopsticks, the schoolboy replied "No" to which William agreed: "They are quite tricky I know." The Prince turned to another little girl and told her she was very good at using them. "Thank you Your Royal Highness," she said, prompting William to chuckle and say: "You've been briefed very well."

The future King was visiting the store to celebrate Japanese culture in present day, and to highlight the flourishing relationship between Britain and Japan. William impressed his hosts, who included the Japanese deputy prime minister, by giving a short speech and starting with: "Minna sama konichi-wa." He concluded his speech by saying: "This amazing building, Japan House London, is intended to be the bridge across which the best in ideas and creativity between the U.K. and Japan will flow. Here, we can build new and lasting relationships in culture, education and business and forge a better understanding of your wonderful country."

