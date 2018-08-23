Holly Willoughby relaxes on the beach sister Kelly and her glam squad in new video The This Morning host is on summer holidays right now

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying time off from This Morning over the summer, and has been soaking up the sun in Portugal over the past few weeks. During her time away from the TV, Holly has been keeping her fans updated with her travels on social media, most recently by sharing an incredibly glamorous video of herself relaxing on the beach with her elder sister Kelly and their friends. In the footage, Holly looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup and wore a trilby hat, and was surrounded by her glam squad including her stylist Angie Smith and her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, as well as her hairstylist Ciler Peksah.

Holly Willoughby with her sister and glam squad on holiday

And while she is relaxing now, the TV star has a lot to keep her busy once the summer holidays come to an end. Earlier in the week, the mother-of-three revealed that her new Truly lifestyle brand is launching very soon, and shared a new sneak-preview from the photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Couldn’t wait to share this with you…I’ve just finished shooting the Truly range in the most beautiful location with the most wonderful team. Everything is coming to you really soon…"

Holly is having the best time on holiday!

The TV star has been away since the beginning of July. As well as her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester, the family have been joined by Holly's This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield and his family, although he is now back in the UK. The TV duo had also gone away with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones - who has been behind Holly's new lifestyle project - as well as presenter Bradley Walsh. They had been staying at exclusive resort Quinta do Lago in the Algarve.

The This Morning host has been in Portugual since the beginning of the summer

It looks like they have had a wonderful time on their holiday, which included karaoke sessions, midnight swims and many trips to the bar! Last month, Phillip shared a video on Snapchat of himself sipping a large pint of beer in a restaurant, before being surprised by his co-host. The pair then started to laugh hysterically.

