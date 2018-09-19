Holly Willoughby eats at this budget-friendly London restaurant – and you're going to want to visit The This Morning star enjoyed a night out with her sister Kelly

Holly Willoughby and her sister Kelly enjoyed a night out together with two friends on Tuesday – and they chose a surprisingly budget-friendly restaurant for the occasion. The group dined at Quaglino's, a European brasserie located close to Green Park, where diners can enjoy a two-course meal with a glass of wine for just £23 on a week night.

"Sisters are doing it for themselves… #denison's vs #willoughby's," she wrote, tagging the Central London restaurant as her location. The This Morning host looked stylish as ever in a long-sleeved white shirt, and held up a glass of champagne as she sat at a table opposite her sister.

Holly Willoughby and her sister dined at Quaglino's

The mum-of-three and her friends would have been able to choose from a set menu that includes dishes such as beef tartare, rump of lamb or roasted guinea fowl, with vanilla crème brûlée and lemon sherbert among the dessert options. For an extra £10 they could upgrade to a glass of fizz – something it appears they opted to do as all four ladies raised a glass for their group photo.

If the set menu didn't whet Holly's appetite, she could have chosen from the main menu that includes extra options such as Dover sole, truffle and goats cheese agnolotti and grilled steaks or sharing platters. And with prices starting at £18.50 for a main meal, it's still a budget-friendly option that her fans will no doubt be rushing to visit now it's been given Holly's seal of approval.

The mum-of-three has previously dined at Bodega Negra

Holly often dines out in London with friends and family, and has been seen in a number of affordable restaurants, including The Ivy Chelsea Garden – a spin-off of the exclusive Central London restaurant The Ivy. The mum-of-three also joined a star-studded group for dinner at Bodega Negra to celebrate Davina McCall's 50th birthday in January. The restaurant specialises in Mexican cuisine with dishes such as tacos, ceviche and tostadas, along with classic margaritas and tequila.

