Lisa Riley has revealed her "guilt-free" healthy treat that she makes to satisfy her sweet cravings. The Loose Women star, who has shed 12 stone in the past couple of years, shared the recipe for her Banana Oat Wedges in an Instagram on Monday.

"SERIOUSLY HEALTHY!!!! Made in only 25 minutes. I love my Banana Oat Wedges... perfect for before or after your gym session. And RIDICULOUSLY EASY... only 62 calories per wedge," Lisa told fans, before detailing how to make them.

Lisa Riley shared her recipe for banana oat wedges

"Get three bananas, chop them up, place them into your NutriBullet, whizz them up for two minutes. Place two and a half teacups of fresh oats into your mixing bowl. Add the banana mix, stir thoroughly," she wrote. "Put the oven to 190 degrees, make your wedges in the palm of your hands and bake for 15-20 minutes. And there you go!! They are DELICIOUS, and guilt free. ENJOY!"

Lisa has transformed her lifestyle in the past few years, following a healthy diet and exercise routine, and also giving up alcohol. The 42-year-old's close friend and former Strictly Come Dancing partner Robin Windsor recently praised the changes Lisa has made, telling HELLO! that he was there to offer her advice with her weight loss mission.

Lisa has shed 12 stone in recent years

"I was there in the background, but it was all down to her," he told HELLO!. "There were a couple of medical things. She was told that it would be a good idea to change your lifestyle and lose some weight. Her mother had died from cancer, and her father had been diagnosed with diabetes."

However, it wasn't all down to dancing and regular exercise. "The first thing she did was to stop drinking," Robin confessed. "Once she saw the weight coming off from that, it then inspired her to keep going. Now she loves her fitness, she actually loves her wellbeing."

