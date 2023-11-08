Royal baby food ban! Prince Harry, Prince George and more royal babies never ate this food

From Princess Diana's fast food treats for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry to Princess Kate's spicy homemade dinners for Princess Charlotte, royal parents have shared a few glimpses into their children's diets over the years.

While it's a given that everyone – including the royals – has different food preferences, it hasn't been widely known that there are rules when it comes to what royal babies can eat. Royal chef Adelaide Cottage in Windsor who worked at Buckingham Palace from 1982 to 1993 and Kensington Palace from 1993 to 1997, shed light on what happened in the palace kitchens in an unearthed interview.

© Getty Prince William and Prince Harry were fed homemade baby food

"I’ve certainly never seen packaged food with any of the royal babies," he told TODAY.com. "Why would they buy packaged food when the queen has 20 personal chefs?" So canned baby food was off the menu when William and Harry were children, replaced by healthy homemade purees made from steamed apples and pears from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate, and pureed banana and custard.

This also applied to savoury food, Darren said, before joking that the young Princes always had a taste for British fast food. "As they got older, you’d have one chef in the kitchen doing the chicken, one doing the veg, and then it would all be blended together; it was a major operation cooking for them," he said.

Darren McGrady worked as a chef for the royal family for several years

"If it was left to the boys, it would be cheeseburgers, pizza, chicken nuggets, and loaded jacket potatoes."

Darren has also previously admitted that Princess Diana had a "relaxed" approach to her sons' diets, allowing them to indulge in "comfort food" which led to a "battle" with their nanny.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online, Darren said: "She wasn't strict at all. She let them be boys, young boys! There was always a battle between her and Nanny. Nanny would say, 'No, they're eating their dinner, they're having cabbage.'

© Getty Princess Diana took a "relaxed" approach to her children's diet

"And the Princess would say, 'No, if they're with me and they want loaded potato skins and fried chicken then they can have that. And if they don't eat it and they still want pudding, they can have that too!' She was much more relaxed than Nanny."

He continued: "They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream. They loved things like mixed grills, burgers, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and cream chicken sauce... They were royal children but they still had children's palates."

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace Kate has revealed her love of cooking with her kids

Prince William now lives in Adelaide Cottage with Princess Kate and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after moving out of their Kensington Palace residence. While Darren no longer works at the royal palace, it's possible that chefs continued to follow this rule when William's three kids were babies.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry resides in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and considering the former Suits actress' love of organic foods, it's likely she's also passed these healthy food habits on to their children.

