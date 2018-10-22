Andrea McLean dines at this TV presenter's café – and poses with the celebrity owner The Loose Women presenter enjoyed a day out in Surrey

Andrea McLean and her husband Nick Feeney enjoyed a day out in Surrey over the weekend, and stumbled upon the perfect spot for tea and cake – the café owned by fellow TV presenter Laura Hamilton. The Loose Women star gave the eatery her seal of approval on Instagram, and posed alongside A Place in the Sun host Laura, who runs the business with her husband Alex Goward.

"Sunshine in Surrey! What a lovely morning with friends, coffee, kids, cake and conversation (all the c’s and k’s covered). @lordrobertsonthegreen is a great little café owned by @laurahamiltontv and @alexgoward, a brilliant little treasure trove for anyone who loves a good cuppa and good food. Good conversation at your own discretion…" Andrea captioned the photo of herself and Laura standing outside the café.

Andrea McLean visited Laura Hamilton's cafe at the weekend

Andrea also shared a glimpse at the treats she and Nick had enjoyed inside – black coffee and slices of chocolate cake and orange and poppy seed cake. "Yummmmm… coffee and cake at @lordrobertsonthegreen," she wrote.

MORE: Take a peek inside Andrea McLean's Surrey home

Laura and her husband opened their business - which doubles up as a coffee shop and post office – in 2017. Writing in her HELLO! blog a few weeks after the launch, Laura said: "Alex and I opened up our new Coffee Shop/Post Office and it has been non-stop. The place looks beautiful and the community seem to be really happy with what we have created. Obviously it’s a new business and everything needs a chance to find its feet but we will get there and it’s already a popular little place."

The Loose Women star shared a photo of her food on Instagram

And Andrea is not the only famous face to stop by for a coffee and a catch up; Laura previously revealed that former JLS singer JB Gill and his wife Chloe had also visited their business a few months after it opened.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.