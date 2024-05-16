Victoria Beckham's secret help feeding 4 kids amid strict diet

Victoria Beckham is a superwoman – mother of four, fashion designer and all-around icon. But sadly a chef, she is not.
The 50-year-old Spice Girls star famously can't cook. David Beckham has lamented her lack of culinary skills while her daughter Harper, 12, once hilariously roasted VB by claiming she "can't even make cereal" (the cereal in question was Weetabix, which she burnt).
Therefore, it comes as little surprise that the Beckhams have employed a personal chef for the past few decades to make up for Victoria's faux pas in the kitchen.
Everything we know about the Beckhams' personal chef
In an old interview with VOGUE Australia, Posh Spice revealed the full extent of the help she has at home.
The couple employs five members of staff to keep their stunning £31 million Holland Park townhouse in London shipshape and functional. These include a personal chef, a nanny, and a housekeeper. We presume the remaining two are a chauffeur and a gardener.
In the interview, Victoria confessed her chef – at the time named Chris Irving – was employed to make breakfast, lunch and dinner for the family three days a week.
He was also required to cook additional freezer meals for the family to enjoy the rest of the time.
Discussing her busy lifestyle, she said: "I don’t want people to think I’m moaning. I wake up every morning and think how lucky I am. I’m like a child. I need to know exactly where I’ll be and what I’m going to be doing."
Chef Irving shed some light on the Wannabe singer's daily diet and food preferences after leaving the Beckhams' payroll.
"She eats lots, she really does, and she works out a lot," he said of Victoria's famously strict diet. "Fresh fruit is her favourite thing. That and pea chips, you know, made from garden peas, dried pea chips and kale chips."
Branding the couple "amazing", he revealed the whole family was incredibly respectful and kind to him during his tenure.
He added that David was a fan of hearty homecooked meals while VB was more into sophisticated dinner party dishes.
"Beckham, the reason they had a chef was to have home-cooked food, that's what he likes. I did fancy parties and soirees for them too. She, particularly, loves them," he added.
Victoria's daily diet
The Beckhams' chef is no doubt expected to provide for the whole family, rustling up different meals for Victoria's personal tastes.
The mother-of-four has reportedly eaten the same meal every day for 25 years, with her husband David divulging that she: "Only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that."
She told The Telegraph in 2019 she "eats three or four avocados a day" and she credits them for keeping her skin healthy.
David, however, is a big fan of traditional pie and mash, as well as gammon, steak and chips with pineapple rings, a dish he is often served at his mother Sandra's house.