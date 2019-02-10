Find out what the stars will be eating at the 2019 BAFTAs They’ll be celebrating – or commiserating – with these delicious dishes

A-list stars including Bradley Cooper and Olivia Colman will be treated to a delicious three-course feast ahead of the BAFTA awards on Sunday evening. Champagne will be free-flowing at the prestigious ceremony, where Claire Foy, Steve Coogan and Lady Gaga have all been nominated for awards.

This year’s menu has been created by BAFTA’s head chef Anton Manganaro in collaboration with Paul Bates, the executive head chef of Mayfair’s Grosvenor House Hotel. Like in 2018, there will be a plant-based menu on offer for vegan and vegetarian attendees, while drinks will be provided from champagne house Taittinger and New Zealand winery Villa Maria.

The BAFTAs menu has been created by Anton Manganaro and Paul Bates

Meanwhile, the events team have gone to great length to ensure every aspect of the meal is a memorable one, and have taken inspiration by award nominee The Favourite for the décor, with lots of candles, chandeliers and rabbits throughout the venue and on the tables.

The meal will get underway with a starter of house-cured Scottish salmon, Devonshire crab, dill pickled cucumber, beetroot and horseradish cream, while the veggie guests will tuck into a salad of grains with kohlrabi and apple salad, carrot and sesame relish and apple jelly.

For mains, the stars can look forward to roast breast of guinea fowl, celeriac and truffle puree, confit guinea fowl leg and red onion marmalade bon bon, mini fondant potato with tenderstem broccoli and Chantenay carrots with juniper infused jus. The vegetarian option is a wild mushroom and chestnut croustillant served with a caramelised onion puree, roast sweet potato, salsify and tomato sauce emulsion. Last but not least, the awards show feast will be rounded off by a dessert of clementine and yuzu delice, pomegranate gel and almond crunch. What a treat!

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday 10 February. Stay tuned to hellomagazine.com for all the latest news and updates live from the event.

