Royal Roulade! Jamie Oliver's 'sweet' tribute to baby Archie Harrison This looks seriously delicious

Aw look, a birthday cake for the royal baby Archie Harrison to celebrate his actual birth day! This tasty-looking treat is courtesy of TV chef Jamie Oliver who seems to be as excited about the Sussexes' new son as we are. Jamie shared the photo and recipe on his Instagram page and it soon got lots of love from his followers, who were dying to try out the 'Royal Roulade' for themselves.

Jamie wrote: "A massive happy congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal on the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! To celebrate I've created this gorgeous Royal Roulade."

Photo credit: Instagram / Jamie Oliver

Jamie continued: "It's the timeless classic of strawberries, sponge and fresh vanilla cream, all rolled up into a real showstopper. Perfect for a very special afternoon tea! Big love from all the Olivers."

MORE: Where is the First Dates restaurant? And, can you actually eat there?

Yum. Look at all those fresh strawberries and oodles of fluffy cream all rolled up in a soft sponge. We're hungry just staring at the snap. And how cute is that Archie sign with stars and moons?

Loading the player...

Take a look at little Archie Harrison

There were plenty of comments on the special cake from Jamie's Instagram followers, with one posting: "Such a stunner and perfect to celebrate Archie! I love classic "old fashioned" Swiss Rolls a lot." Another said: "Very cute and very thoughtful...and very delicious." One fan posted: "You know it's official when Jaime Oliver and crew make you a cake with your name on it!" Quite.

MORE: Joe Sugg bought Strictly's Dianne Buswell the most epic 30th birthday cake – take a look

The royal baby, Archie Harrison

You can find the full recipe on Jamie's website HERE. The chef says of the regal pud: “I love a good classic English dessert and this one ticks all the boxes for a right royal knees up! Bursting with fresh strawberries and cream, and laced with elderflower, lemon and vanilla, it’s a thing of beauty and an absolute joy to eat. ”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.