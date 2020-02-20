First Dates restaurant: Where is it and can you eat there? Here's everything you need to know...

It may be the setting for one of the most popular TV dating shows, but very little is known about Paternoster Chop House, where First Dates is filmed. Let's face it, we'd love to pop down to the restaurant (yes, it's real!) to get a taste of the First Dates experience without the awkward encounter that's televised to the nation. If you want to know a little more about how to get there, what's on the menu and how much the bill will set you back then we've got you covered. But we do warn you, there's no sign of Maître d' Fred, bartender Merlin or waiter Sam when the cameras stop rolling.

Where is the First Dates restaurant?

Situated in Bank, the restaurant responsible for (hopefully) pairing off singletons is indeed a real, functioning restaurant. Located at 1 Warwick Court, Paternoster Square, it's next door to St Paul’s Cathedral and therefore a prime location for tourists who might be wanting to visit one of the city's oldest Holy buildings or the likes of the nearby Tate Modern. For those less interested in exploring the city and more intrigued by taking a foodie trip to the capital, the nearest tube stop to the famous First Dates restaurant is St. Paul's.

Is the First Dates restaurant open to the public?

Good news! Members of the public can dine at the restaurant when filming is not taking place. While you can't get your claim to fame by waving in the background of one of the episodes, you can try out the food for yourself.

MORE: Where is the First Dates Hotel filmed?

What's on the First Dates restaurant's menu?

In terms of the menu, it's full of reasonably-priced classic British options like steak tartare, beer-battered cod and rhubarb and apple crumble.

For starters, the likes of parsnip soup will set you back £7 while the pork pie served with a dollop of piccalilli is priced at £11. Some of the main dishes you can feast on include a classic burger served with cheese, bacon, pickle and onion rings for £18 and the £28 lamb shank served with parsnip mash and buttered beans. The good news for vegetarian or vegan fans of the show, despite it being a chop house, there are two suitable options: carrots, lentils and onions served with butterbean hummus and almond dressing which costs £18 or herb dumplings served with spiced squash wild mushroom and fresh cheese which is £20.

And the salted caramel brownie with ice cream and the dark chocolate fondant are sure to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. Yum!

READ: First Dates couples who have stayed together after meeting on the show