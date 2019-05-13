Marks & Spencer might be launching a doner kebab sandwich (yes, really) Here's why people aren't happy about it…

Think of a doner kebab and you probably have flashbacks of a night out and the regretful decision you made to order one at 3am. Indeed, the wrap has arguably become the go-to food known to curb drunken munchies but now Marks and Spencer is hoping to give it a new spin. In an unpredictable move, the supermarket giant has announced that it's been masterminding a doner kebab sandwich and reactions have been mixed to say the least.

Following the supermarket’s launch of a new chicken vindaloo sandwich which confidently claims to be the ‘hottest in the world’, Marks and Spencer decided to ask fans which unusual sarnie should come next. M&S's social team tweeted: "Vote for our next flavour and only the winner will get its chance to shine on shelves. What will you pick: Kebab Shop with spiced lamb OR a BBQ classic, Smokehouse Chicken? Pick your #MyMarksFave – the winner will be in store later this month!"

However, not everyone was happy to be given the vote. One user wrote, "You continue to become down market", another asked: "Since when did @marksandspencer become so basic? A kebab meat sandwich?!?" and someone else simply questioned: "Who in their right mind is buying a kebab sandwich!?".

With Twitter being the place to vent an opinion, most of the rage was about the sandwich not being gluten-free or vegan but as loyalists of the brand pointed out, there's many options that fall into these categories already.

Call us crazy but we're kind of tempted by the mint lamb concoction… What do you make of it? Would you try it?