These are the sweet treats that Duchess Meghan gave her baby shower guests Yum!

The Duchess of Sussex certainly made sure she looked after the close friends that attended her New York baby shower on Wednesday – by providing them with the most gorgeous sweet treats to snack on! A trio of beautifully decorated biscuits can be seen in a snap shared by her makeup artist Daniel Martin, who attended the party – and no doubt glammed-up the mother-to-be, too. The photograph, which shows the edible stork, baby bib and rattle, was simply captioned: "Such an incredible day celebrating #babylove." Aw!

Meghan pictured leaving the Mark Hotel on Tuesday

The yummy creations actually look very similar to that of London-based bakery Biscuiteers, though of course it's likely that Meghan's pals had the sugary snacks made somewhere local. The private event was held at the city's Mark Hotel, with other starry guests including Amal Clooney, Suits actress Abigail Spencer and tennis ace Serena Williams. The pretty biscuits weren't the only offering the attendees took away, either - since they were also seen leaving with a luxury Away suitcase each, which cost at least £225.

Tatler reported that Meghan held her baby shower in the hotel's penthouse suite, which is spread over two floors and offers stunning views over Central Park. The venue, which costs £60,000 per night, features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms. The celebrations reportedly kicked off with a flower arranging lesson, after which the guests tucked into a dessert table especially prepared by the hotel's head chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Perhaps that's where the biscuits came from?

Meghan was pictured leaving New York on Wednesday evening, after her whirlwind trip. Understandably, she opted for an ultra-comfortable outfit to fly home to the UK, wearing adidas trainers, Lulu Lemon sports leggings and an Ingrid and Isabel jacket zipped up over her bump. It won't be long before she's back in her travel gear, too, since she and Prince Harry are visiting Morocco for a short royal tour from Saturday – what a packed schedule!

