Two incredible cocktails you NEED to make at your summer soirée Ready, set, POUR!

Summer is always a great excuse to throw a cocktail party - hopefully, al fresco! It's the season to get your friends round and have a proper catch-up but there's often a lot to think about when preparing a summer soirée. From nibbles to full-on food (lighting up the BBQ is always a hit), there's also the decor and which cocktails to shake and stir. The good news is, we've got two classic cocktails recipes that are super simple to make and always please a willing crowd.

First up, we have the espresso martini! This recipe is a little different to others you'll find online as it includes maple syrup - yum! This one is a delicious twist on a classic...

Espresso Martini recipe

Ingredients

50ml Black Cow Vodka

40ml Lavazza Tierra fresh, cooled coffee

15ml maple syrup

Method

Shake hard over ice and serve in a martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Next up, you can't go wrong with a Moscow Mule - and is the perfect refreshing cocktail for a BBQ.

Moscow Mule recipe

Ingredients

This simple but delicious cocktail was created by food writer, Aimee Twigger.

Fill a glass or copper mug with ice

Black Cow Vodka

Ginger Beer

Limes

Fresh Mint

Method

Rub the mint to release oils and add to the ice. Next add one measure of vodka, top up with ginger beer and lime juice from half a lime and muddle together. Add more mint and a slice of lime and enjoy.

We suggest serving the deliciously gingery, minty fresh Moscow Mules throughout the afternoon and then whipping up some aromatic Espresso Martinis come evening when you're guests may need a little extra boost of energy (read: caffeine).

Just remember to have lots of ice stocked for the Moscow Mules and to have cooled coffee on standby for the Espresso Martinis.