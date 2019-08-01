The delicious cocktails you need to make at home at this summer! Get shaking!

Whether it's post-work gathering on a Friday night, or a low-key dinner with friends on a warm Saturday evening, a well-made cocktail always feels like a delicious treat. To get your party started we've found these incredible gin cocktails that will certainly please your crowd...

Rhubarb Fling

Ingredients

35ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin

15ml Cocchi Rosa

15ml lemon juice

7.5ml simple syrup

Top with Fentimans rose lemonade or prosecco

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a Collins glass, stir well and top with Fentimans Rose Lemonade or Prosecco

English Rose

Ingredients

25ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin

12.5ml Rhubarb and rosehip cordial

Then top with 200ml Fentimans Rose Lemonade

Method

Build cocktail in a goblet and garnish with raspberries and a rose petal.

Pink Spritz

Ingredients

50ml GORDON’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin (1.9 units)

75ml Lemonade

50ml Prosecco

½ strawberry

2 raspberries

Method

Add all the ingredients to a Copa glass filled with ice, stir to mix, garnish with ½ strawberry, two raspberries and serve.

