The delicious cocktails you need to make at home at this summer!
Get shaking!
Whether it's post-work gathering on a Friday night, or a low-key dinner with friends on a warm Saturday evening, a well-made cocktail always feels like a delicious treat. To get your party started we've found these incredible gin cocktails that will certainly please your crowd...
Rhubarb Fling
Ingredients
35ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin
15ml Cocchi Rosa
15ml lemon juice
7.5ml simple syrup
Top with Fentimans rose lemonade or prosecco
Method
Combine all the ingredients in a Collins glass, stir well and top with Fentimans Rose Lemonade or Prosecco
READ: 18 cocktail bars in London you need to visit
English Rose
Ingredients
25ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin
12.5ml Rhubarb and rosehip cordial
Then top with 200ml Fentimans Rose Lemonade
Method
Build cocktail in a goblet and garnish with raspberries and a rose petal.
STORY: The top 50 bars in the world have been named - and 8 are in London
Pink Spritz
Ingredients
50ml GORDON’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin (1.9 units)
75ml Lemonade
50ml Prosecco
½ strawberry
2 raspberries
Method
Add all the ingredients to a Copa glass filled with ice, stir to mix, garnish with ½ strawberry, two raspberries and serve.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.