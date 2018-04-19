Frosé: How to make summer's coolest cocktail Trust us, you're going to love it

It's hard to beat a glass of crisp and cold rosé wine in the summertime, but the newest drinks trend may have just topped it. Meet Frosé, the cooler, sweeter, slushier alternative to rosé wine that is set to be everywhere this summer – and even Drew Barrymore is a fan. The actress, who runs her own wine label Barrymore Wines, raved about the frozen cocktail, telling People: "I made my first Frosé with our rosé and it was so amazing! I couldn't believe it. It was as good as I hoped it would be."

While it started appearing in bars and restaurants across the UK in 2016, Frosé looks set to become even more popular this summer, with an increasing number of places selling their own versions of the frozen wine cocktail. But it is actually surprisingly easy to make at home too, with the opportunity to mix up the ingredients to truly make it your own.

The boozy drink is made by mixing a bottle of fruity rosé wine with lemon juice and sugar in a blender and then freezing overnight. You can also add things like fruit, ice and other spirits such as Limoncello or Grand Marnier liqueur to mix up the flavour to suit your taste – enjoy!

How to make Frosé at home

Ingredients:

1 bottle of rosé wine

Juice of 2 lemons

2 teaspoons of sugar

Mint to garnish

Method:

Add wine, lemon juice and sugar into a blender and blend until smooth.

Freeze the mixture for 6 hours – the alcohol will prevent it from becoming solid ice

Serve in a glass with mint to garnish.

