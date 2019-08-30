Think you can bake a genoise sponge better than the GBBO bakers? We have the recipe for you No soggy bottoms here!

During the infamous cake week, we watched the Great British Bake Off contestants tackle not just one genoise sponge but THREE during the technical challenge. A genoise sponge is the main star in the classic English dessert, the Victoria sponge. Famous for its light and fluffy texture this sponge can be a tricky one to master but no fear, we have the perfect Victoria sponge recipe that will crown you star baker any day of the week!

VICTORIA SPONGE

‘A real British classic. In our opinion, you can’t go wrong with a slice of Victoria sponge and a cup of tea as an afternoon treat. Here we have decorated our cake simply with a traditional dusting of icing sugar, however, you can choose to add fresh berries and cream for a more decorative finish. Whichever way you choose to adorn your cake, we are sure you will enjoy it!’

Makes 1 medium cake, Preparation time 20-25 minutes, Cooking time 20-25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the genoise sponge

• 225g/8oz butter, softened

• 225g/8oz caster sugar

• 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

• 4 eggs

• 225g/8oz self-raising flour, sifted

• 2 tsp baking powder

For the filling

• 150g/5oz fresh raspberries

• 2 tbsp raspberry jam

• 75g/3oz g fresh strawberries, hulls removed, rinsed and finely chopped

• 200ml/7fl oz double cream, lightly whipped

To decorate

• 1 tsp icing sugar, sifted

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4 and lightly grease and line 2 x 20cm/8in sandwich cake tin with baking parchment.

2. This cake uses an all-in-one method. Place all of the cake ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or use a hand-held electric whisk and large mixing bowl) and beat slowly to mix the ingredients together. Once mostly incorporated, stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Give the batter another good mix for 10-20 seconds to make sure all the flour has been incorporated and the mixture is smooth.

3. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until well risen and a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Turn out and leave to cool completely on a wire rack before decorating.

4. While the cakes are cooling, make the filling. Place the fresh raspberries into a bowl and, using a fork, mash them lightly to break them up slightly and allow the juices to run. Stir in the jam and finely chopped fresh strawberries, mixing until blended. Set aside. In another bowl whip the double cream to soft peaks.

5. Place 1 cooled sponge the right way up on a serving plate. Spoon the raspberry filling on top, spreading it almost to the edge. Turn the other sponge over and spread two-thirds of the cream onto the bottom (flat side) of this sponge, spreading it almost to the edge. Now take this sponge and carefully invert it cream-side down onto the raspberry layer – with a gentle press you should see the cream and jam filling at the edges of the cake. It does not matter if some of the filling oozes out.

6. Finish by dusting generously with icing sugar to decorate. You can, of course, decorate the sponge in any way that you choose. Take a large slice and enjoy!

Our recipes here are from Lola’s: A Cake Journey Around the World by Lola’s Bakers and Julia Head